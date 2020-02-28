BTS cancels South Korea concerts amidst Coronavirus scare: It is unavoidable; Read FULL Statement

BTS was supposed to kick off their Map of the Soul tour in Korea this April. However, the K-Pop band has chosen to cancel the concerts in Seoul due to the Coronavirus scare.

Coronavirus has impacted BTS' upcoming concerts and the ARMY is not going to be happy. The South Korean band, who is making a comeback after their short hiatus with Map of the Soul: 7, was all set to set the stage on fire as part of their tour. However, the Bangtan Boys have decided to go against performing in South Korea following the scare of the deadly virus. The K-Pop band was supposed to perform at Seoul on April 11, 12, 18, and 19 at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium.

The band's managing company, Big Hit Entertainment, issued a statement confirming the cancellation. “It is unavoidable that the concert must be canceled without further delay. Please understand that this decision was made after extensive and careful consideration," the statement reads, Variety reports. Given the cancellation, BTS will now kickstart its Map of the Soul tour in Santa Clara, California, on April 25. Check out the complete statement below:

“Hello. This is Big Hit Entertainment

We regret to announce that the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR – SEOUL Concert, originally scheduled to be held on April 11 (Sat), 12 (Sun), 18 (Sat) and 19 (Sun) at OLYMPIC STADIUM, has been canceled.

Plans for ‘MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR – SEOUL’ included the involvement of a number of global production companies and a large group of expert international crew, with over 200,000 concertgoers expected to attend.

However, the current global coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has made it impossible at this time to predict the scale of the outbreak during the dates of the concert in April, alongside increasing uncertainty about the cross-border movement of concert staff and equipment.

While we hope that the situation will improve, we must take into consideration the health and safety of hundreds of thousands of guests as well as our artists and the dire impact a last-minute cancellation may have on guests from overseas, production companies and staff. We have thus determined that with approximately one month left before the Seoul concert is set to begin, it is unavoidable that the concert must be canceled without further delay.

Please understand that this decision was made after extensive and careful consideration in order to cooperate with the government’s measures on restricting public events as well as municipal advisories on the use of cultural and sports facilities.

Tickets already reserved will be refunded in full through INTERPARK, the official ticket agent. Please refer to the ‘Refund Notice’ below as well as the INTERPARK ticket Webpage (reservation page), or contact the INTERPARK ticket customer service center (1544-1555) for more information.

We would like to sincerely apologize for issuing this notice of cancellation to all of our fans who had been eagerly looking forward to the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR – SEOUL Concert, and we ask for your understanding.

Thank you.”

