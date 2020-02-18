BTS Carpool Karaoke: The Bangtan Boys will be singing their hits with James Corden on THIS date

After a fun-filled time on The Late Late Show with James Corden, BTS will be appearing one more time for a pre-recorded Carpool Karaoke session with James Corden. Read below to know when you will be able to watch the fun segment with the Bangtan Boys and Corden.

We're literally three days away from BTS' upcoming album Map of the Soul: 7's release and the Bangtan Boys surely have a super busy schedule ahead of them. Whether it be their Today show appearance on the day 7 drops or even the global press conference, which is set to take place in Seoul on February 24, 2020. Their appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was already pre-recorded and promises to be a fun-filled time, like their recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

While they filmed for The Late Late Show, James also had ARMY's dreams come true as he also had BTS shoot for a fun segment of Carpool Karaoke. While we saw the Bangtan Boys' sit-down interview, Black Swan performance and the Hide and Seek segment with Ashton Kutcher, we are yet to watch BTS Carpool Karaoke and now, the talk show's Twitter page has officially confirmed as to when we will be able to watch James Corden singing to BTS' hits along with the septet. The chosen date for BTS Carpool Karaoke is February 25, 2020!

Check out The Late Late Show's tweet announcing BTS Carpool Karaoke below:

When a member from ARMY asked James if this was J-Hope's birthday gift, as Hobi turned 26 today, i.e. February 18, 2020, they got the reply back, "It's a gift for all of us! #HappyBirthdayJhope."

Check out The Late Late Show's tweet to the ARMY member below:

It's a gift for all of us! #HappyBirthdayJhope https://t.co/o0ZgQS64f1 — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) February 17, 2020

Are you excited for BTS Carpool Karaoke? Which songs do you think BTS will perform with James Corden? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Map of the Soul: 7 drops on January 21, 2020.

Credits :Twitter

