BTS Carpool Karaoke: BTS troll RM, Jimin's nickname for Corden, Mochi teaches dance & other ICONIC moments

James Corden hosted the BTS in his famous Carpool Karaoke segment of his The Late Late Show with James Corden. The segment saw the Bangtan Boys sing, dance and have loads of fun.

It finally happened. After million ARMY members requested James Corden to host BTS on Carpool Karaoke, the late-night TV host compiled to the requests. The international television host brought together the Bangtan Boys under one (car) roof to present a crazy and fun-filled Carpool Karaoke segment. The segment comes weeks after BTS appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden where RM, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jin, Jimin and Jungkook performed Black Swan for the first time and played hide and seek with Ashton Kutcher.

The ARMY was treated to several memorable and musical moments. But there were a few moments that stood out during the segment. Check a few of our favourite moments from the segment below:

BTS singers trolling RM:

BTS members left the ARMY in splits when they trolled BTS leader. RM was busy explaining James Corden about learning English while watching Friends. While he unfolded details about his attachment with the show, Jimin, Jungkook and J-Hope decided to troll RM. Rap Monster was blissfully unaware while the guys in the middle seat gave viewers several reasons to laugh.

something for the #BTSARMY meme folders pic.twitter.com/8IBPfKq1HI — The Late Late Show with PAPA MOCHI⁷ (@latelateshow) February 26, 2020

BTS jamming on Finesse, On, Black Swan and Circles:

If you thought Carpool Karaoke was going to be only about BTS, you were wrong. James Corden brought in some Bruno Mars and Post Malone apart from BTS' Map of the Soul: 7 songs for the Bangtan Boys to jam on during the episode. Also, can we talk about Kookie's amazing impromptu solo performance during On.

Jimin's nickname for James Corden "Papa Mochi":

James Corden prompted the gang to talk about their nicknames when the late-night show host learned about Jimin's nickname. It did not take Corden long to call Jimin "Mochi." The singer was obviously in a playful mood and ended up nicknaming Corden "Papa Mochi" and it stuck on until the end of the show.

Jimin and V argued over dumplings:

In an interesting revelation, BTS revealed that Jimin and V would argue the most. When asked about the reason for their argument, the band revealed that Mochi and Taehyung would argue over dumplings.

James Corden takes BTS dancing:

James Corden requested BTS to include him in BTS. The late-night TV host decided to prove he's worthy of a spot in BTS by taking the band to his dance session and show off his dancing skills. The singers and Corden danced on Black Widow and It ain't my Fault before Jimin decided to teach the dance class some moves to groove on "On". BRB, we are going to practice them ourselves.

Papa Mochi was NAILING that choreo.... kinda. #BTSCarpool pic.twitter.com/8GDxYN2cWJ — The Late Late Show with PAPA MOCHI⁷ (@latelateshow) February 26, 2020

What were your favourite moments from BTS' Carpool Karaoke segment? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Credits :The Late Late Show with James Cordon

Read More