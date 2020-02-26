BTS Carpool Karaoke: Jimin dubs James Corden 'Papa Mochi' and ARMY cannot stop their hearts from melting

BTS joined James Corden for a fun Carpool Karaoke segment and gave the ARMY moments they will cherish for a long time. One of which would be when Jimin bestowed James Corden with the "Papa Mochi" nickname.

We want a "Papa Mochi" of our own! BTS hopped on James Corden's car for a special Carpool Karaoke segment. The Late Late Show With James Corden segment came weeks after the Bangtan Boys performed Black Swan for the first time on the same show. While the Carpool Karaoke segment give us some priceless moments, one of the key moments from the segment was when Jimin dubbed Corden as Papa Mochi. It all happened when Corden began calling Jimin with his famous nickname Mochi.

A blushing Jimin decided to adopt Corden as his "Papa" and called him "Papa Mochi" thereon. From declaring that he wants to see his "Papa Mochi" dance to teaching the late-night show host some moves to BTS song "On", Jimin had a ball with Corden. These moments left ARMY members' hearts melting. Fans took to Twitter to gush about the adorable singer and his equation with "Papa Mochi".

Fans thanked Corden for the beautiful moment and wished they could adopt him as their "Papa Mochi" as well. Check out a few reactions below:

Papa Mochi and Baby Mochi bonding with each other is too much adorable for our eyes to see. #BTSCarpoolTONIGHT pic.twitter.com/i5P1Ah0EpK — Jo⁷ (@jocostumbrado) February 26, 2020

JIMIN KEPT CALLING JAMES CORDEN PAPA MOCHI STOP THIS IS SO ADORABLE #BTSCarpoolTONIGHT pic.twitter.com/G5uBTwaxLD — Dima ⁷ (@DimaPurplesYou) February 26, 2020

his papa mochi his son pic.twitter.com/npduwohubh — T⁷ (@syubjim) February 26, 2020

Jimin : i want to see papa mochi dance I think my heart just melted pic.twitter.com/qLAdOhcCQI — ᴍᴏᴄʜɪ⁷ (@mochimminee) February 26, 2020

jimi’s lil family: papa mochi and his tiny duck son pic.twitter.com/szuRiZzspI — ⁷ (@smpjmth) February 26, 2020

Baby Mochi meets Papa Mochi I can’t breathe help- this is too funny and cute pic.twitter.com/1VFfqfoZdX — ᴍᴏᴄʜɪ⁷ (@mochimminee) February 26, 2020

Apart from Jimin's nickname for Corden, Jin trolling RM, BTS jamming on Circles and Finesse, and many more moments stood out in the special segment. Missed out on the episode? Well, you can check out the highlights here: BTS Carpool Karaoke: BTS troll RM, Jimin's nickname for Corden, Mochi teaches dance & other ICONIC moments

Meanwhile, BTS has had a busy week. Apart from their Carpool Karaoke segment, the Bangtan Boys were also in the news for their special The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where they performed their recently released song "On" and played Subway Olympics. Check out all the best moments from the episode here: BTS on Fallon: RM fanboys over John Cena, J Hope slaps Jin, Jungkook's emotional confession; 5 BIGGEST moments

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Read More