BTS Carpool Karaoke: Jin & Suga troll RM to bestow ARMY with meme worthy content and fans are thankful

BTS hopped on James Corden's car for a Carpool Karaoke session for an epic episode. While all the singers won our hearts, World Wide Handsome Jin left everyone in splits as he trolled RM.

It is finally here. After several weeks (and months) of begging, James Corden finally brought RM, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin, Jin and Jungkook onboard his car for a special BTS Carpool Karaoke segment. And it was EPIC! There was so much music, a little dancing and loads of fun. While every singer managed to grab the spotlight, one of the biggest highlights of the segment was undoubtedly Jin and Suga. Our beloved World Wide Handsome turned into World Wide Joker when he left the ARMY within the first few minutes of Carpool Karaoke and he had Yoongi for help.

It all happened when James Corden quizzed RM about his English. Rap Monster began by explaining how American sitcom Friends helped him learn the language. While ARMY listened patiently, Jin and Suga couldn't sit still. While RM spoke about how he watched the show with Korean subtitles and rewatched it with English subtitles, Jin informed Suga, "I've watched Friends too but I can't speak English." Yoongi agreed before he added, "(RM) memorised it to study."

The conversation did not end there. WWH got so carried away by his conversation with Yoongi that he didn't what RM was talking so to just jump back on the bus, he fake laughed himself into the conversation. This has led to some insane meme-worthy content and ARMY cannot thank the singers enough.

jin and yoongi #BTSCarpool pic.twitter.com/zzHNRPwZga — The Late Late Show with PAPA MOCHI⁷ (@latelateshow) February 26, 2020

something for the #BTSARMY meme folders pic.twitter.com/8IBPfKq1HI — The Late Late Show with PAPA MOCHI⁷ (@latelateshow) February 26, 2020

Check out the reactions below:

Armys lives summed up in one meme#BTSCarpool pic.twitter.com/tHpPiOXCkt — N for Army⁷~ (@iamOt7) February 26, 2020

I could say the same to them ... I don’t understand but I will laugh when they laugh — niobe ⁷ (@Niobe71696557) February 26, 2020

stealing this thanks pic.twitter.com/ymkQxKeVij — Jackie ⁷ BTS LOCKDOWN (@lovelyjimin___) February 26, 2020

Thanku for the meme shshshj — nochu⁷ (@vantebear_) February 26, 2020

New meme...thank u james — Nanu⁷ (@nanu807) February 26, 2020

What are your thoughts on BTS' Carpool Karaoke segment? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

