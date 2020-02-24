BTS on Carpool Karaoke Preview: K Pop singers laugh their hearts out with James Corden as they jam to their so

The preview of BTS’ Carpool Karaoke is out and it features the K Pop singers jam to their song ON with host James Corden. Check it out.

BTS is on a roll and ARMY could not be more pumped up to see their favourite K-pop band in action. After treating their fans to their latest album Map of the Soul: 7, the boys are all set to feature on Late Late show with James Corden’s famous Carpool Karaoke segment and the fans have been waiting with bated breath to see the band belt out some of their smashing hits with James. While the segment is scheduled to release on February 25, the makers of the show released a preview of the fun filled show on Twitter and it is everything we had been waiting for and so much more!

The clip features Suga, Jin, J-Hope, V, RM, Jungkook and Jimin, sitting in a giant car with James, who is sitting on the driving seat, like always. The video features the boys laughing as they have a great time with the host. The clip also features them jamming to their latest song ON with James and let’s just say, they couldn’t look happier. Last week, the band reflecting on their experience featuring on the talk show. The boys said the organisers rented the biggest car to fit all seven of them.

They also mentioned that there were 16 cameras inside and they were shocked when they realised that Corden never actually drives the vehicle himself. Nut it only makes sense because he is mostly singing and dancing with his musical guests. They also revealed that it took about three to four hours to shoot the entire segment.

