BTS to celebrate 7th anniversary with nine customised emojis which shows solidarity with Black Lives Matter

As a part of their seventh anniversary celebrations, Twitter will be launching nine customised emojis for BTS, with one for every member of the septet as well as ARMY. The emojis will also show their solidarity to the Black Lives Matter movement.

We're just a day away from BTS' very special day, which is their seventh anniversary since their debut in 2013. In less than a decade, the septet has managed to become one of the biggest names in the music industry thanks to their sheer hardwork and unbelievable talent. To know just how much the band has affected its fandom in a positive way, you can look at the emotional reactions to We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal MV, which came out a while back.

According to Kpop Herald, in order to celebrate their anniversary, Twitter will be launching nine customised emojis on June 13. Seven of those emojis are dedicated to the BTS members so we will have a #RM, #Jin, #Suga, #JHope, #Jimin, #V and #Jungkook emoji along with a #BTS emoji. If you're wondering what the ninth emoji is, it's none other than #BTSARMY as we know how BTS wouldn't be complete without their ARMY. Moreover, there is going to be a very special significance to these emojis as they will come in black colour as BTS shows its solidarity to Black Lives Matter.

This is indeed a thoughtful gesture by BTS! Wouldn't you agree, ARMY?

Meanwhile, on June 4, BTS put out a tweet to showcase their support to the Black Lives Matter movement as they tweeted, "We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together. #BlackLivesMatter."

But, that's not all! BTS and Big Hit Entertainment also donated USD one million to the movement while ARMY matched the donation and collected the massive amount in 24 hours. "Black people all over the world are in pain at this moment from the trauma of centuries of oppression. We are moved by the generosity of BTS and allies all over the world who stand in solidarity in the fight for Black lives," Kailee Scales, managing director for Black Lives Matter had shared with Variety.

Meanwhile, ARMY have a lot to look forward to as in a few hours, we'll get to watch the Bangtan Saengpa as a brief teaser came out a while back. The members will be recreating their first birthday celebrations as RM and Jin will be in charge of cooking while Suga and Jimin will look into the birthday cake decorations. We'll also get a lot of revelations like the reason behind a past fight between Jungkook and Jimin as well as which member they have some newfound respect for at any given time.

There's also Bang Bang Con: The Live, which takes place on June 14, 2020. In what is an online concert experience for ARMY, we may get to see the K-pop group perform songs from Map of the Soul: 7 for the first time ever. Moreover, BTS even shared some photos from their rehearsals for the online concert to leave us excited as the septet will be giving their all to entertain ARMY. Bang Bang Con: The Live will be extra special for ARMY as it helps to be distracted from the fact that the Map of the Soul Tour had to either be cancelled or delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On June 19, BTS will be dropping the lead single from their fourth Japanese album, Map of the Soul: The Journey, titled Stay Gold. There will be a music video accompanying Stay Gold while the album released on July 15, 2020. One more reason why fans are excited about the album is that it features a ballad that has been composed by Kookie titled Your Eyes Tell. And, if Still With You is anything to go by then Your Eyes Tell is going to be nothing short of mesmerising.

If you thought this would keep BTS' plate full then you were clearly mistaken. The septet is also neck-deep planning out their next album, which could be looking at an October 2020 release. The members, each have a responsibility when it comes to the upcoming album, For example, Namjoon is in charge of the producing while Hobi will look into the choreography for the music videos and so forth. It will indeed be their most personal album to date. Given the massive success of Map of the Soul: 7, we can only imagine how epic BTS' next album is going to be.

