BTS Celebrity ARMY: Ariana Grande, John Cena and other Hollywood celebs who love the K-Pop band

These Hollywood celebs are massive BTS fans and have confessed their love for the K-pop band on several occasions. Check out their fan moments.

BTS, in the past few years, has become such a huge phenomenon that their fandom has become a unifying factor for everyone across the globe. The K-pop band has a massive fan base and among them are not only the regular folk but also some major Hollywood celebrities. BTS' music is all about self-love and positivity and it is this factor that has made several celebrities fall in love with them. Not only actors but also fellow musicians draw inspiration from the band and have confessed on many occasions to being completely in awe of them.

The seven-member band consisting of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook has got everyone under their spell, thanks to their music or fashion. In the past year, the band's popularity and fandom in America has certainly reached its peak. We have seen celebrities shower praises upon the band on their social media posts and in their media interactions as well. While we know that BTS' global ARMY is huge, let's take a look at their Hollywood celeb ARMY.

Ariana Grande

During BTS' 2020 Grammys performance, the band posed for a picture with yet another trailblazing artist, Ariana Grande. The Thank u, Next singer even took to Twitter herself to share the snap and also showed her excitement by captioning it as, "look who i bumped into at rehearsal". Buzzfeed had also reported that Grande once told a fan that she was also a part of the BTS ARMY.

John Cena

The WWE wrestler and actor John Cena has been known to be all praises for BTS. Cena in an interaction with ET, not only confirmed that he's a fan but also revealed who his favourite BTS member is as he said, "I listen to their music, I enjoy their music, J-Hope is my favourite."

Jared Leto

At the 2017 American Music Awards, Jared Leto was left mesmerised by BTS' performance as he took to the stage to present an award after their act. The Suicide Squad actor, impressed by BTS, told the awards attendees, "I need a moment to recover from that performance. That was incredible," via Just Jared. The actor looked visibly blown over by their amazing music and well, that's how you can spot a BTS fan.

Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks had a rather exciting meet with BTS when they made an appearance on America's Got Talent. Banks, who seemed super excited to meet them, took to Twitter to share a post where she mentioned, "BTS give the best hugs!" The model is known to be a big fan of the K-pop band and hence this meet was a special one.

Cole Sprouse

Cole Sprouse during an interaction with HollyWire revealed his love for K-pop and more importantly BTS. When quizzed about having a Bro-crush, the Riverdale star was quick to mention the entire BTS band.

Selena Gomez

As we said, it's not just actors but also musicians who find BTS exceptional and another such artist is Selena Gomez. The Back to You singer, in an Instagram live session, revealed her love for the K-pop septet as she said, "I love BTS." Gomez's revelation certainly left ARMY dancing with joy and also hopeful for a collab someday.

ALSO READ: BTS speak up against hate crimes towards the AAPI community; Recall moments when they faced racism themselves

Share your comment ×