BTS Comeback Special: Bangtan Boys set M Countdown stage on fire; Jungkook stuns, Jimin leaves ARMY thirsty

BTS performed a memorable "Comeback Special" for Mnet's M Countdown and blew everyone's mind. RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, V, Suga and J-Hope performed their Map of the Soul: 7 songs Black Swan and On.

We cannot get enough of BTS this week. First, they brought the house with their "ON" performance at the Grand Central Terminal for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Then, they hopped into a car with James Corden for Carpool Karaoke. Now, they have us dancing on our seats with their spectacular M Countdown performance. The Bangtan Boys' performed their new Map of the Soul: 7 songs - On and Black Swan - for the Korean music show program and blew us over.

The K-Pop band's performance was teased in a special trailer released this week. And now, RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, V, Suga and J-Hope set the M Countdown stage on fire. For the Black Swan performance, the boys dressed in all-white outfits and danced in an enclosed stage set up. But for their On performance, they dressed in a combination of black and white ensembles. While they looked dapper, the ARMY was left spellbound with their performance. Several fans couldn't stop talking about Jungkook and Jimin's performance.

Check out a few tweet reactions below:

Let’s bow down to vocal king Jungkook. THIS PART IS JUST EVERYTHING#BTSCOMEBACKSPECIAL @BTS_twt

cr. blackxagustd pic.twitter.com/g8BKLrUfWY — THE GENRE IS BTS ⁷ (@sorafirstlove) February 27, 2020

GOOD LORD JEON JUNGKOOK JUST FINISHED BUILDING A WHOLE FIRST BRIDGE IN KOREA #BTSCOMEBACKSPECIAL @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/us2MiDfqIn — cestlavie_90⁷ (@cestlavie9090) February 27, 2020

HOW CAN HE SOUND LIVE BETTER THAN THE MF STUDIO VERSION?????????

#BTSComebackSpecial pic.twitter.com/WCrEZIWJsx — ⁷ (@taesqueenuwu) February 27, 2020

WOW I FEEL SO ATTACKED BUT IN A GOOD MF WAY!! PARK JIMIN SIR! THE MAN YOU ARE TODAY—#BTSCOMEBACKSPECIAL

pic.twitter.com/ONNGlS8KPV — DADDEH⁷ (@vminggukx) February 27, 2020

PARK JIMIN IN SLEEVELESS ARE WE FUCKING KIDDING J CANY BREATHE HELP ME #BTSCOMEBACKSPECIAL pic.twitter.com/3RNnpMvvNq — chie⁷ (@pjmsmiley) February 27, 2020

DID HE FCKINH DO THE SLOW MO??? HELLO JIMIN??! AM I JOKE TO YOU???! IM SUFFERING #BTSCOMEBACKSPECIAL pic.twitter.com/XoM0vfwtbd — chie⁷ (@pjmsmiley) February 27, 2020

SLEEVELESS PARK JIMIN WITH BLUE HAIR AND HIS STARE AND THE WAY HE IS MOVING HIS BODY OH GOD I CANT IM NOT ANYMORE ALIVE HE LOOKS SO GOOD PLS THE WAY I GASPED HE LOOKS SO POWERFUL OH OH MYGOD AND HIS THIS OUTFIT ALSO REMINDS ME OF PREDEBUT SMOL JIMINIE#BTSCOMEBACKSPECIAL pic.twitter.com/DWYn6boytt — j-winnie⁷hobiuarySTREAM ON (@diminiebabiee) February 27, 2020

SLEEVELESS PARK JIMIN AND HIS BODY ROLLS! EXCUSE ME SIR WHO GAVE YOU THE RIGHT TO ATTACKED US LIKE THAT—#BTSCOMEBACKSPECIAL pic.twitter.com/F7b0MsOHaW — DADDEH⁷ (@vminggukx) February 27, 2020

What do you think of BTS' Comeback Special performance? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

