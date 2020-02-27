  1. Home
BTS Comeback Special: Bangtan Boys set M Countdown stage on fire; Jungkook stuns, Jimin leaves ARMY thirsty

BTS performed a memorable "Comeback Special" for Mnet's M Countdown and blew everyone's mind. RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, V, Suga and J-Hope performed their Map of the Soul: 7 songs Black Swan and On.
We cannot get enough of BTS this week. First, they brought the house with their "ON" performance at the Grand Central Terminal for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Then, they hopped into a car with James Corden for Carpool Karaoke. Now, they have us dancing on our seats with their spectacular M Countdown performance. The Bangtan Boys' performed their new Map of the Soul: 7 songs - On and Black Swan - for the Korean music show program and blew us over. 

The K-Pop band's performance was teased in a special trailer released this week. And now, RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, V, Suga and J-Hope set the M Countdown stage on fire. For the Black Swan performance, the boys dressed in all-white outfits and danced in an enclosed stage set up. But for their On performance, they dressed in a combination of black and white ensembles. While they looked dapper, the ARMY was left spellbound with their performance. Several fans couldn't stop talking about Jungkook and Jimin's performance. 

Check out a few tweet reactions below: 

What do you think of BTS' Comeback Special performance? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

Jimin has been the talk of the town this week for his adorable side on The Late Late Night Show With James Corden's Carpool Karaoke. The singer left the ARMY gushing when he dubbed Corden as Papa Mochi and refused to let go of the title. Check out the video and fan reaction here: BTS singer Taehyung has the FUNNIEST message for future self; Suga has a relatable message for older Yoongi

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

