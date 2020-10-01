BTS compete in Dance Your Feelings; Jin wins with his dramatic dancing while Jimin's shy dance was unmissable

BTS Week continues on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as Day 3 saw the members competing in a game of Dance Your Feelings. Watch the hilarious segment below.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is THE SHOW to watch right now as BTS Week commenced three days back. Besides giving us brilliant performances on Idol and Home, we also saw the boys perform Dynamite with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots. Even when John Cena came on the show yesterday for an interview, the 43-year-old actor couldn't stop gushing about the popular South Korean boy group.

Day 3 of BTS Week on Fallon saw the members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - competing in a fun game of Dance Your Feelings. They would be given an expression and as you would decipher, they would have to dance their feelings. Round 1 saw Kookie vs. TaeTae as they had to show off joyful moves and Taehyung had the members laughing, thus winning the round. The two best BTS dancers Hobi and ChimChim were up next and they were given the shy expression. While J-Hope clearly won the round, BTS ARMY couldn't get over Baby Mochi's shy dance. The Bangtan leader quipped at the Filter singer to show more variety in his moves and he literally became a shy boy.

The next round saw Namjoon take on Jimmy as they were given the surprised expression. While Joonie gave a call back to the Infinite Challenge meme during Dynamite MV (B-side), Fallon hilariously went over the top which had the members pick him as the winner. As the Bangtan leader referred to it as the "match of the century," we had Jin take on Yoongi. They were given the calm expression which saw Jin bust out his Spine Breaker moves to inevitably win the round.

The semi-finals saw V take on J-Hope and they were given the expression of 'Your jacket getting stuck in the car door'. The members and Jimmy couldn't stop laughing at the duo's theatrics as Hobi ended up winning the round. Taehyung jumping on his hyung to celebrate was adorable as well. Next up, we had Jin vs. Jimmy as they had to express "Accidentally taking a sip of someone else's drink.' Jin's begging expressions were way too hilarious as he went ahead to the finals. Also, it didn't go unnoticed by ARMY how Jin showed an accidental peek at his abs as Hobi lifted his hands in victory.

The final round saw Jin go up against J-Hope as they had to dance to "Watching Netflix for five hours and getting a dead leg." Jin's over-dramatic acting as he massaged his leg and kept screaming had the boys yell out their eldest hyung's name as the deserved winner! Again, Jin's abs made another cameo appearance as V held Jin's hand in victory while the winner covered it with his hand.

Watch BTS compete on The Tonight Show's Dance Your Feelings below:

Like we needed another reason to stan Mr. Worldwide Handsome!

What has been your favourite moment so far from BTS Week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon? Share your picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

