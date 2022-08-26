Here's everything you need to know about the BTS concert in Busan

When we speak of the most popular boyband nowadays, our mind immediately goes to 'BTS'. BTS or Bangtan Boys is a worldwide famous South Korean boy band that was formed in 2010 and debuted under Big Hit Entertainment in the year 2013. The group consists of members Jin, Jimin, V, J-Hope, Suga, RM, and J-Hope. Their brilliant songs, meaningful lyrics, and charismatic choreography have received immense love from everyone, which is why BTS's fans are always looking forward to attending their concerts. In June 2022, BTS announced that they will be focusing on solo projects. The fans were heartbroken when they received this news, many thinking the group is going on an indefinite hiatus, or worse, they are disbanding. However, there's good news now for the fans of one of the biggest K-Pop bands - BTS is going to hold a free global concert this October in Busan.

Details about BTS concert in Busan

BTS is all set to rock the stage with their spectacular free live performance on 15th October in Busan. The concert is to support the South Korean city's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

The free concert will be held under the banner of BTS <Yet To Come> and is likely to host about 100,000 attendees.

All the seven members of BTS, i.e. Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, Jungkood, and V will perform on 15th October in Gijang-gun, Busan.

This free concert should be a colorful and vibrant exercise for Busan, and the boyband has recently made a remark that they will make extra efforts to support the bid as well as promote the culture of Korea worldwide.

The latest concert of the boyband BTS took place in Las Vegas as part of the act's "Permission to Dance on stage" series.

This free concert will also be live-streamed through ZEPETO, Naver Now, and Weverse, This BTS concert in Busan will be taking place after the bandmates announced a temporary hiatus so that they can focus on solo projects.

Although all the details regarding tickets will be announced later, it's being reported that the tickets will be free of charge and allocated through a lottery system.

The bid theme of Busan for the event is to transform the world and navigate towards a better future.

Are you excited about BTS's concert in Busan? I am sure we all are!

BTS members profile:

1. Kim Seok-jin

Stage name - Jin

Birthday - December 4, 1992

Jin is a singer, and songwriter, and is the eldest member of the boyband BTS. He was born in the year 1992 in Gyeonggi Province, South Korea. In his family, he has an older brother, his mother, and his father.

2. Min Yoon-gi

Stage name - Suga, Agust D

Birthday - March 9, 1993

He was born in Daegu, South Korea. He is a famous rapper, record producer, and songwriter. He debuted as a member of BTS in 2013 and then in the year 2016, he released his first-ever solo mixtape, Agust D.

3. Jung Ho-Seok

Stage name - J-Hope

Birthday - February 18, 1994

Jung Ho-Seok, professionally known as J-Hope is a rapper, record producer, singer, dancer, and songwriter. He was born in Gwangju, South Korea.

J-Hope received positive reviews for his first solo mixtape that he released in the year 2018, named Hope World.

4. Kim Nam-Joon

Stage Name - RM

Birthday - September 12, 1994

Kim Nam-Joon, also known as RM or Rap Monster was born in Dongjak District, Seoul, South Korea.

RM is a rapper, record producer, singer, and songwriter. He is also the leader of BTS.

In the year 2015, Rap Monster released his first solo mixtape, RM.

5. Kim Tae-Hyung

Stage name - V

Birthday - December 30, 1995

Kim Tae-Hyung, also known as V, is a singer-songwriter and is one of the youngest members of BTS. He was born in Seo District, Daegu, South Korea, and is one of the most influential celebrities worldwide.

6. Park Ji-min

Stage name - Jimin

Birthday - October 13, 1995

Park Jimin is a singer and dancer and was the final member of the BTS group. He was born in Geumjeong District, Busan, South Korea and is loved by everyone for his dance and singing.

7. Jeon Jung-kook

Stage name - Jungkook

Birthday - September 1, 1997

Jeon Jungkook is a singer and songwriter and is the youngest member of the BTS group.

Jungkook was born in Busan, South Korea, and has released 3 solo tracks with BTS, all of which have charted on the Gaon Digital Chart of South Korea.

BTS has gained immense popularity over the years, owing to the group's hard work, dedication, and passion for music. They bring such energy when they are on stage that it's hard to take our eyes off them. We hope the BTS concert in Busan gives fans what they were waiting for - a tremendous performance from their favorite boy band group.

