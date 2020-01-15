BTS confirmed for iHeartRadio LIVE; Will the K Pop band perform Maps of the Soul: 7's single for the 1st time?

It's official, BTS is set to perform at iHeartRadio. This is their first live gig since the announcement of their new album Maps of the Soul: 7.

BTS has been in the news for their upcoming album Maps of the Soul: 7. They have laid out their plans - from their trailer, single and album launch - and included an inspiring project titled Connect BTS. Now, it has been announced that the K-Pop band is incorporating a live gig into their comeback plan. iHeartRadio has confirmed that the South Korean band, comprising of RM, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope and Suga, will be performing at the iHeartRadio LIVE in Los Angeles.

iHeartRadio LIVE with BTS presented by HOT TOPIC takes place on January 27, exactly ten days after the band drops their first single. “We are so excited to announce the iHeartRadio LIVE show with BTS presented by Hot Topic!” reads a Tweet from iHeartRadio’s Twitter account. The official website also confirms that open up about their new album and address a few fan questions.

While it sounds exciting, it also seems that it would be the first time that BTS would perform their new album's single. Yes, yes, we know, there is a lot of speculations about BTS surprising at the Grammys 2020. The annual musical award show takes place a couple of days before the iHeartRadio event. However, neither has the band nor has the Recording Academy uttered a word about it. So until they confirm, the iHeartRadio LIVE show is the first live stage performance where we would see the band perform the Interlude: Shadow and their first single.

Are you excited for the show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

ALSO READ: BTS singer Jungkook covers 'Perhaps That Was Love' dedicated to his father and the ARMY is weeping

Read More