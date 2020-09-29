BTS confirms Savage Love Remix with Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo after viral TikTik video; To release on THIS day

BTS left BTS ARMY in splits with their viral TikTok video for Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo's Savage Love. Now, the trio is coming together for a remix version be out this week.

A few days back, BTS took over TikTok to treat fans with their own dance challenge of Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo’s song Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat). Whether it be Jimin pretending to shoot V who dramatically falls down, Jungkook's man bun or even Namjoon hugging the wall, there were some truly memorable moments. BTS ARMY was quick to decode a possible collaboration; say a Savage Love Remix was coming their way.

Finally, confirming the suspicions were BTS themselves, who took to Twitter to share the now viral TikTok video again while revealing they're collaborating with Jawsh and Jason for Savage Love Remix. Moreover, the septet also unveiled the release date for Savage Love Remix to be as soon as this Friday, i.e. October 2, 2020. "#SavageLoveRemix This Friday @Jawsh_685 x @jasonderulo x #BTS," BTS wrote as their tweet as BTS ARMY flooded it with excited messages for the upcoming remix to drop.

Check out BTS' tweet confirming Savage Love Remix with Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo below:

Are you excited for Savage Love Remix which comes out on Friday? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: BTS delivers powerful speech at 75th UN General Assembly: If stars are hidden, we'll let the moonlight guide

Meanwhile, BTS also surprised ARMY recently by unveiling the name of their highly-awaited album. Titled BE, the album comes out on November 20. Moreover, the septet promises that BE contains the most "BTS-esque" music yet while their latest story begins by declaring "even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on."

Share your comment ×