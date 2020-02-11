BTS congratulates Parasite on Best Picture win; Spot a heartwarming detail about Choi Woo Shik on Oscars stage

International K-Pop band BTS took to Twitter to congratulate Parasite over their Best Picture win. In their congratulatory message, the band pointed Choi Woo Shik's heartwarming moment on the Oscars stage.

It was a moment of pride for the South Korean film industry after Parasite bagged the highest number of awards at the 92nd Academy Awards over the weekend. The Korean drama film not only won Best International Film but also bagged the Oscar for Best Directing and Best Picture. Soon enough, the internet was flooded with congratulatory messages addressing director Bong Joon Ho and the team of Parasite. BTS joined social media users to congratulate Parasite for their historic win.

The K-Pop band took to Twitter and shared the pictures of the cast collecting the Oscar awards. Addressing director Joon Ho, the band tweeted, "Director Bong Joon Ho, I truly truly truly truly truly truly congratulate you." Using their hashtag, the singers reached out to Parasite actor Choi Woo Shik and wrote, "#WooshikSshi #ISawYouWipeAwayYourTears" (as per fan translation.)

This isn't the first time that BTS celebrated Parasite's win during the awards season. When Parasite won the outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture at the Screen Actors Guild Award last month, BTS singer V shared a video featuring him with his bestie Woo Shik. "Congratulations, Woo Shik, on the SAG Award," BTS captioned the video featuring the two international stars taking a stroll in LA.

우식씨 SAG 상 축하해 pic.twitter.com/KO6sRElRTb — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) January 20, 2020

Parasite was nominated for six awards at the 92nd Academy Awards. Apart from Best Picture and Best Director, the movie also took home the golden trophy for Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film. During his Best Director acceptance speech, Joon Ho gave a heartwarming shoutout to Martin Scorsese. "When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart, which is that "The most personal is the most creative." That quote is from our great Martin Scorsese. When I was in school, I studied Martin Scorsese's films. Just to be nominated was a huge honor. I never thought I would win," he said. He went on to admit that if he had a chainsaw and if the Academy allowed, he would break the award into parts and share it with his fellow nominees.

