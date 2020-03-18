BTS: Coronavirus scare may lead to cancellation of North America and Europe concerts of Map of the Soul Tour?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Owing to the coronavirus scare, BTS' Map of the Soul Tour's North American and European concerts is currently in jeopardy. However, BTS still has some hope and is currently practicing hard on their vocals and choreography for the upcoming tour. Read below for more details.

With the coronavirus outbreak proving to be a deadly pandemic, all across the globe, BTS had to no option but to cancel the four scheduled concerts in Seoul, South Korea, as a part of their Map of the Soul Tour. While ARMY was left gutted, no one was more heartbroken than the septet, with RM even expressing how angry he was with the situation during an emotional V Live session for their album, Map of the Soul: 7. Now, for some more bad news, it seems as though the North American leg of the tour is also in jeopardy.

As reported by Korea Herald, the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised organisers to either cancel or postpone in-person events which consist of more than 50 people, for the next eight weeks. As fans are aware, the eight weeks would coincide with BTS' North American dates, which kickstart from Levi's Stadium Santa Clara on April 25-26. They were also supposed to have concerts in Los Angeles, Dallas, Orlando, Atlanta, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Toronto and Chicago. Levi's Stadium made the announcement that it would suspend operations temporarily until further notice.

Meanwhile, the European leg of the tour, which was supposed to kickstart at Twickenham Stadium, London on July 3-4 and then moves on to Berlin and Barcelona is also in a slight standstill mode. The ticket sales for the European concerts have been postponed.

Live Nation UK tweeted, "Due to recent events, BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR - EUROPE ticket sale will be rescheduled. ARMY MEMBER PRESALE registration will remain valid, and Presale will be on April 29 with General Onsale on May 1. Please note that the schedule may change depending on the situation."

According to Daum, employees at Big Hit Entertainment are currently working from home. However, BTS still has some hope and are practicing hard on their vocals and choreography for the upcoming tour.

