  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BTS' cryptic D7 announcement has ARMY believing a mixtape is coming & it has Jungkook written all over it

Big Hit Entertainment teased BTS could be dropping something new. The ARMY is convinced that it has something to do with Jungkook.
185996 reads Mumbai
BTS' cryptic D7 announcement has ARMY believing a mixtape is coming & it has Jungkook written all over itBTS' cryptic D7 announcement has ARMY believing a mixtape is coming & it has Jungkook written all over it
  • 9
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Although the summer hasn't gone as per planned for BTS, Big Hit Entertainment has been making up for the cancelled concerts with numerous alternative plans. The South Korean agency threw an at-home concert with Bang Bang Con and RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, J-Hope and Suga have been constantly interacting with the ARMY via VLives and Weverse. But now, it seems like something big is coming our way. Big Hit has teased an upcoming BTS venture on Twitter with a cryptic post. They shared a picture with the writing D7 on it. 

The poster featured a blur "D7" written on what seems like a silhouette of a BTS member. While Big Hit hasn't revealed details, the ARMY got down decoding the post and many believe that the upcoming project has something to do with Jungkook. An ARMY member pointed out JK has lyrics of a Nirvana song inked on his arm. The singer chose the lyrics of the song titled D7 tattooed on the arm. Keeping this in mind, the fan deduced that D7 has a major connection with Jungkook. 

"OMGG IS THIS A MIXTAPE FOR JUNGKOOK LOOK Y’ALL INSPIRED BY @Nirvana or its a FEST for the BTS ANNIVERSARY? but look those pictures UWUFace screaming in fear what do y’all think??" a fan added. 

Another fan speculates the project drops in August. Check out a few theories below: 

What do you think D7 could be? Let us know in the comments below. 

Apart from D7, Taehyung teased his mixtape as well. Read all about it here: BTS: V and Suga pose for an adorable selca after Taehyung revealed one of his songs left his father in tears

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Credits :TwitterGetty Images

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Anonymous 2 hours ago

Jungkookk

Anonymous 6 hours ago

jungkookk

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Jk

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Jungkooka

Anonymous 11 hours ago

jaykayyyy

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Jk

Anonymous 12 hours ago

OMG... Whatever it is, I can't wait. Though Jungkook's mix tape is the most possible answer, I'm sure we'll be clowned by Big Hit, as always.

Anonymous 13 hours ago

Jkkkk

Anonymous 13 hours ago

jungkook.. if its true, i am crying..ily jk

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement