BTS' cryptic D7 announcement has ARMY believing a mixtape is coming & it has Jungkook written all over it

Big Hit Entertainment teased BTS could be dropping something new. The ARMY is convinced that it has something to do with Jungkook.

Although the summer hasn't gone as per planned for BTS, Big Hit Entertainment has been making up for the cancelled concerts with numerous alternative plans. The South Korean agency threw an at-home concert with Bang Bang Con and RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, J-Hope and Suga have been constantly interacting with the ARMY via VLives and Weverse. But now, it seems like something big is coming our way. Big Hit has teased an upcoming BTS venture on Twitter with a cryptic post. They shared a picture with the writing D7 on it.

The poster featured a blur "D7" written on what seems like a silhouette of a BTS member. While Big Hit hasn't revealed details, the ARMY got down decoding the post and many believe that the upcoming project has something to do with Jungkook. An ARMY member pointed out JK has lyrics of a Nirvana song inked on his arm. The singer chose the lyrics of the song titled D7 tattooed on the arm. Keeping this in mind, the fan deduced that D7 has a major connection with Jungkook.

"OMGG IS THIS A MIXTAPE FOR JUNGKOOK LOOK Y’ALL INSPIRED BY @Nirvana or its a FEST for the BTS ANNIVERSARY? but look those pictures UWUFace screaming in fear what do y’all think??" a fan added.

Another fan speculates the project drops in August. Check out a few theories below:

So according to ami predictions its either 1 or KTH1 or AGUSTD2 or Hopeworld dressline or WAB Eternal mv or NEW SINGLE or FESTA SCHEDULE or Yeontans debut or Jins acting debut or Countdown to a Countdown (wtfs that) or Namjins marriage anniver- whAT? #D7 pic.twitter.com/brpvev3QgG — CIRUS⁷ (NSFR) (@innerchilding7) May 16, 2020

D-7 jungkook is the 7th member

May 24th jungkooks korean age

WHAT IF WE'RE GETTING JJKAHSHDHDHUSHSVSHSJDBDBD#BTS #방탄소년단 #D7 https://t.co/fzFJ4oZC9Q — JeeyKeeyHeey Army ⁷(@JJungkook328) May 16, 2020

I am shaking wtfff so Jungkook has a tattoo of his fav quote and it’s from Nirvana Lyrics and also the D-7 is a song by herrrrrrr sooooo what if WE R GETTING JJK1 BITCHHH I AM NOT READYYY ....... 7 daysss no no no I am gonna cry #JJK1isComing #d7 pic.twitter.com/wq39QfrvXf — (@luvjjkmy7) May 16, 2020

Guys i'm literally shaking jungkook has nirvana lyrics tattooed on his arm it’s his favorite quote! and d-7 is nirvana song!! JJK1 IS COMINGG OMJSJSKJSKJ #D7 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/R9Y2Vm8uUG — Armin koo⁷ (@KookiieeLove) May 16, 2020

Me after analysing all the theories of army and eventually waiting for Jungkook's mixtape.

JJK1 IS COMING#d7 pic.twitter.com/p6rTGaO4tC — Bangtan Ot⁷ (@my_euphoriaaaaa) May 17, 2020

What do you think D7 could be? Let us know in the comments below.

Apart from D7, Taehyung teased his mixtape as well. Read all about it here: BTS: V and Suga pose for an adorable selca after Taehyung revealed one of his songs left his father in tears

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×