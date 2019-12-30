BTS' custom made, signed mics are up for auction and it's for a special cause; Details Inside

Turns out, a California auction house will be putting first items belonging to superstar K-pop group BTS up for auction.

The Bangtan Boys have been responsible for putting Korean pop on the world map and undoubtedly deserve all the praise. The K-pop army, their fans, is stronger than ever and BTS have had a significant 2019. But looks like the band is yet to end 2019 on a huge note. Turns out, a a California auction house will be putting first items belonging to superstar K-pop group BTS, reported Page Six. The BTS merchandise are the first ever to go under the hammer. And it's not any merchandise, but something rather precious and personal for every musician.

As per the report, the seven-member South ­Korean band's custom-made, signed mics will be up for auction. According to Julien’s Auctions, who is carrying out the process, the seven mics belong to BTS members and were used by the band members between 2017 and 2019. The proceeds from the same will be going to charity. Quite special, isn't it? While no number has been declared as yet, we're sure the auction won't go on for too long.

If that's ending 2019 on a high, hear this. The South Korean pop band will be ending 2019 with a New Year's Eve performance at Times Square in New York. Yes! The renowned K-Pop band is set to perform at the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest on December 31, 2019. The world famous Times Square is thronged by visitors from all over the world at this time of the year and the Bangtan Boys will surely be setting the stage on fire.

