BTS' D 3 announcement has ARMY debating over the member on the poster; Fans confused between Jungkook or Suga

BTS has been teasing something interesting is in the making. While fans are convinced that a mixtape is coming their way, the new poster teases a Jungkook and Suga connection.

BTS and Big Hit Entertainment have been teasing something big is coming our way. Over the past few days, the K-Pop band and their managing agency have been releasing cryptic posters with a countdown to May 24. When the first poster was released, the ARMY decoded the possibility of a mixtape in the making. As the days go by, each poster has been giving a closer look at the person in the background. Marking "D-3", the Bangtan Boys released a new poster and fans believe the countdown has something to do with Jungkook or Suga.

The poster, though doesn't give away the member's facial features, flaunts a silhouette similar to Kookie. However, the hairstyle has the ARMY confused over the chances that it could be Yoongi in the back and white poster. Whoever it might be, fans are assured that either JJK1 or AGUST D2 will be released this weekend.

Check out a few reactions below:

ITS YOONGI AGUST D 2 BICTHES YESSSSSSSS pic.twitter.com/uIutYWv40H — im cryin DOnT asK (@yourmomg4) May 20, 2020

wait it also looks like yoongi haha i'm confused pic.twitter.com/otN51oiwqt — (@BTStranslation_) May 20, 2020

ARMY: ARMY :

It’s Yoongi No it’s Jungkook @BTS_twt — farah ⁷(@CosmosOfJoyHope) May 20, 2020

Who do you think it is? Let us know in the comments below.

BTS has been busy with their Break The Silence docu-series lately. Every week, the ARMY is treated with two episodes, giving them a closer look into the time and life of RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, Suga, V and J-Hope off the stage and behind-the-camera. In the recent episode, Taehyung confessed the ARMY made him happy.

"There are times when I get really depressed, when I'm going through difficult times and when I want someone to hold my hand. Sometimes I'll think, 'Forget it. I want to be this way.' I often feel that way. But when we started the Love Yourself World Tour, I stopped having those thoughts. Seeing how the members were happy after seeing me be happy also made me happy. I'm not sure exactly why, but I think it was a turning point for me," he said.

Jimin also shared his thoughts on the message he was trying to embed via Speak Yourself World Tour. Read all about it here: Break The Silence: V aka Taehyung REVEALS how BTS helped him be happier: It was a turning point for me

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×