BTS of the Day: ARMY can't stop swooning over Jungkook as Golden Maknae continues to show off boxing skills

The latest BTS of the Day sees Jungkook working out again as she shows off his insane boxing skills. ARMY took to the comments section and left thirst comments for the Golden Maknae.

BTS have been keeping themselves very busy amidst the quarantine period due to the coronavirus pandemic by not just working on their next ambitious album but also in their hobbies and especially, staying fit. Whether it be Suga dabbling in his painting skills or Yoongi, Jin and Jimin showing off their dance skills, ARMY can't get enough of the everyday content that they are receiving on a silver platter. Even BTS of the Day, which was recently started by the septet on Twitter lets us know what the members have been up to during quarantine.

Take Jungkook for instance! The Golden Maknae has been busy working out and toning his boxing skills and is also making sure to document it for ARMY to see and even be motivated by. In the latest BTS of the Day, Kookie is dressed in his favourite all-black gear as he shows off his boxing skills one more time leaving ARMY in a state of complete unrest as they took to the comments section to leave thirst comments for the youngest member of BTS.

Check out the latest BTS of the Day featuring Jungkook below:

See how ARMY reacted to Jungkook's BTS of the Day below:

jungkook showing off his boxing progress is what i live for pic.twitter.com/8BlrRHFf71 — myrcka (@bffjeongguk) May 7, 2020

Boxer Jungkook is what I live for PLS #BOTD #BTS_OF_THE_DAY pic.twitter.com/e8uKNf3MLv — Mai BTS ATEEZ enthusiast (@MaijaKoko) May 7, 2020

King of working out

pic.twitter.com/CLCvESWfmK — Sweetiepiee⁷ (@jeonss97) May 7, 2020

Jungkook tweeted, "Working hard to work out right now. I hope our ARMY will exercise and take care of their health too."

Like we needed another reason to fall in love with the Golden Maknae!

ALSO READ: BTS singer Jungkook covers 'Never Not' & it fetches over 1 million views on Twitter in 10 minutes

Meanwhile, BTS recently announced that their new Japanese album, Map of the Soul 7: The Journey, will release on July 15, 2020, and will feature two new songs - Stay Gold, which will feature in Japanese drama Spiral Labyrinth - DNA Science Investigation and Your Eyes Tell, a ballad which Kookie composed.

