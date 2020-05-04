BTS of the Day: BTS member J Hope aka Hobi's black haired selfie is sending ARMY on a thirst overdrive

As their trademark BTS of the Day Twitter posts, BTS member J-Hope aka Hobi shared a handsome all-black-everything selfie which has ARMY in a state of unrest. Check out the Ego rapper's selfie below.

BTS is really going above and beyond to be by ARMY's side, even if it is virtually, amidst the coronavirus pandemic. With the cancelled and rescheduled dates of Map of the Soul Tour, ARMY has been extremely sad as to not to be able to see their favourite septet in live and living colour! However, with new content almost every week, an online weekend concert, Bang Bang Con and constant interactions with the fandom through Weverse and V Live and YouTube Live sessions, BTS is proving why they have such a loyal fanbase!

Moreover, BTS is also letting fans know what they have been up to on a daily basis through BTS of the Day tweets on Twitter. From Suga's visit to Jin's strawberry farm with the rest of the boys to Jungkook's intense boxing session, #BOTD is all the rage right now! The latest one featuring J-Hope sees the Ego rapper posing for a close-up selfie of his handsome face, which is covered in a black mask. To show off his recently dyed hair, which is black, along with a matching velvet jacket had ARMY thirsting after Hobi!

Check out J-Hope's BTS of the Day tweet below:

Hobi captioned the image as, "When I dyed my hair, I click!! What's our ARMY doing??"

Here's how ARMY reacted to J-Hope's handsome selfie below:

WHEN I SAY SUNSHINE THAT JUST MADE MY DAD YOU SAY pic.twitter.com/1T8q0C2mcJ — gina (@silkykoo) May 4, 2020

We can't help but agree with ARMY!

Meanwhile, ARMY has another reason to celebrate May 2020 as BTS' new docuseries Break The Silence will premiere on Weverse on May 12, 2020. The docuseries follows the boys on their 351-day journey from Love Yourself Tour to Speak Yourself Tour.

