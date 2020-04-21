BTS of the Day: J Hope flaunts his outfit of the day; ARMY deems Hoseok the 'King of Editing'

BTS of the Day: J-Hope shared two selfies to flaunt his outfit of the day. ARMY couldn't stop gushing over the singer's editing skills.

After RM, Jungkook and Taehyung, BTS has announced J-Hope as their BTS of the Day. For a little over a week, the Bangtan Boys have been sharing unseen photos of themselves to help fans get through their day. In today's post, Hobi shared not one but two mirror selfies with fans. The singer is dressed in all-black and flaunted his outfit with his fans. He shared the pictures with the caption, "today's OOTD (outfit of the day) What are ARMYs doing~~~ #BOTD #BTS_OF_THE_DAY @BTS_twt".

While Hobi wanted his fans to focus his attention on his outfit, fans couldn't stop talking about his editing skills. The singer coloured the background with purple and covered it with heart and unicorn emojis. Fans took to the thread and deemed him as the "king of editing."

"KING OF USING APPLE EMOJIS WITH A SAMSUNG Right pointing backhand indexLeft pointing backhand index," said an ARMY member. "HOSEOK, EDITOR OF THE YEAR," another fan announced. Check out Hobi's tweet and a few fan reactions:

i think we can all agree that the photo-editor of the year is hobi pic.twitter.com/mPOfrvykYd — (@SebihaDaglar) April 21, 2020

Hoseok sais Graphic editing is his passion pic.twitter.com/WDwrOOXpE9 — (@mollajoon) April 21, 2020

GRAPHIC DESIGN IS YOUR PASSION pic.twitter.com/taJ8jBjZkY — nick⁷ (@_misterjeon) April 21, 2020

Earlier today, BTS members V, Jin and J Hope goofing around with clown selfies. The three singers stared into the camera and clicked the random photo to entertain their fans. Check out the photo here: PHOTOS: BTS members V, Jin and J Hope goof around with 'clown' selfies and it's unmissable

Meanwhile, BTS recently wrapped the successful Bang Bang Con. The ARMY tuned in to watch the two-day of concert with the Bang Bang Con. With 50 million views on both days combined, BTS proved that they are a force to be reckoned with!

