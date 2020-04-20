BTS of the Day: Jimin declares 'play with your pet' day after Bang Bang Con weekend

Bangtan Boy Jimin is the BTS of the Day and he wants you to play with your furry friends this Monday.

It was a memorable weekend for the BTS ARMY. The Bangtan Boys hosted the Bang Bang Con, a weekend filled with the K-Pop band's iconic concerts from the past. Twitter was flooded with all kinds of emotions. A day after the Bang Bang Con weekend came to an end, BTS singer Jimin declared that today is "play with your pet day." Mochi, who is the BTS of the Day today, shared a picture of himself petting a sleeping dog online.

Although it isn't clear who's dog Jiminie is petting, a few fans pointed out it is the same dog from a recent picture featuring RM. In the photo shared by Mochi, the BTS singer has his hands placed on the adorable dog's face. The dog in return has his paws placed on Jimin's wrist.

The singer shared the picture with the caption, "A puppy who is in 'lazism' is love (Purple heart) Let's play with our pets today!" Check out the photo below:

Although Jimin has a few photos with dogs, he is the only BTS member who isn't a pet daddy. According to Cheat Sheet, Jimin had a dog named Ddosun. Unfortunately, his furry friend passed away. Jimin never turned towards adopting another dog. However, the singer showers Taehyung’s dog Yeontan with lots of love.

While Jimin left us gushing on this mundane Monday, the singer was trending all weekend on Twitter. The singer was the talk of the (Twitter) town due to the numerous BTS performance, their videos and more. Read all about it here: BTS Bang Bang Con: V impresses ARMY with Stigma from Wings Tour performance again; Jimin trends for 11 hours

