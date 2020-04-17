BTS of the Day: Jungkook leaves ARMY swooning as he dons glasses and aces the 'nerdy' look

As a part of BTS of the Day on their Twitter page, BTS member Jungkook shared handsome selfies of himself donning glasses and acing the nerdy look. Check out Kookie's selfies below.

BTS is currently on quarantine mode like the rest of the world while also working as evidenced by their visits to their studios. Moreover, the septet is making sure that they get to interact with ARMY in any way that they can! From Jimin hosting multiple V Live sessions to V entertaining the fans by commenting on their posts on Weverse, everyone has been making an effort to stay in touch with the fandom virtually. Moreover, tomorrow, Bang Ban Con will begin as the entire weekend is going to be taken over by BTS concerts!

Jungkook had been MIA from social media for weeks but since the past few days, Kookie has been treating the fandom in the right way. Recently, on account of BTS of the Day on Twitter, the Golden Maknae shared two selfies of himself dressed up in a black bomber jacket posing like an adorable munchkin. However, it was the glasses he wore that deemed much attention from ARMY! Nailing the nerdy look, Jungkook left ARMY in a state of complete unrest as they couldn't stop swooning over Kookie!

Check out Jungkook's BTS of the Day selfies below:

Handsome would be an understatement for the Golden Maknae!

In the same tweet, Jungkook recommended Fair Game's Wednesday Afternoon, tweeting, "I recommend this song because it seems to be a good one to listen to while sitting by yourself! You all worked hard today too."

Fair Game showed their appreciation to Jungkook by tweeting back, "Thank you BTS for sharing my song!! It means so much."

Meanwhile, in a recent Weverse tweet, when a fan wrote that they are missing the boys amidst the quarantine period, Jungkook shared that he misses ARMY too. Moreover, Kookie was seen mingling with YouTube Yan recently which made the fandom wonder if the singer is taking English lessons from the popular YouTuber.

