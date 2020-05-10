BTS of the Day: Suga spends a lazy day in bed; RM flaunts his new hairstyle

BTS singers RM and Suga treat the ARMY with selfies to reveal what they were up to on Sunday.

How did you spend your Sunday? Well, we can tell you what BTS rapper Suga was up to this Sunday. A day after he hosted his famous Honey FM with Jin as his special guest, the BTS member shared a selfie with the BTS of the Day hashtag. The singer hinted at his Sunday plans with the tweet. Sporting an olive green round neck tee, Yoongi revealed he spent a little time lazying around. And honestly, he deserves the break.

Suga has had a splendid week courtesy Eight. The singer collaborated with K-Pop singer IU on the song. The song released earlier this week and it has been breaking records, topping music charts, and has the ARMY listening to it on loop. He also spent the Saturday with the ARMY hosting his famous Honey FM. Like other BTS members, Suga is also probably working on new music. With so much going on, he deserves a day in bed and the singer is urging fans to do the same. "Lying down is the best! ARMYs, try to lie down today. #BOTD #BTS_OF_THE_DAY" he tweeted, as per a fan translation.

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, BTS leader RM stepped out to chop his hair. Namjoonie took to Weverse and shared two selfies to flaunt his new cut. The singer sported a white round neck tee under a stylish blue blazer coat. Seated in the passenger's seat while taking the selfie. He shared the picture with the caption, "finally cut my hair."

Check out the photos below:

RM on Weverse 0510 finally cut my hair@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/zqGzTrHobO — Soo Choi⁷ (@choi_bts2) May 10, 2020

What are your thoughts on his hairstyle? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

