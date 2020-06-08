BTS Dear Class of 2020: RM's HILARIOUS reaction to getting hit by Jungkook's cap is giving us Namkook feels

As BTS ended their Dear Class of 2020 commencement speech, congratulated the graduates and threw their hats in the air, Jungkook's cap hit RM's face and the Bangtan leader's hilarious reaction gave us major Namkook feels. Check out how ARMY reacted to the endearing moment.

All anyone is talking about right now, in terms of popular culture, is Dear Class of 2020. In case you were living under a rock; Dear Class of 2020 is an online graduation ceremony which was hosted by the former First Lady as cheering up gift for this year's graduates who have been confined to their homes instead of having a big, fat traditional graduation send-off. Along with the Obamas, we had celebrities like Beyonce, BTS, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and more join in on the fun and help inspire students from all around the world.

BTS, in particular, was a trending topic as ARMY was excited to know what the septet had to share with the world and as expected, it was nothing short of heartwarming and motivational. Whether it be J-Hope, Jimin and V being the rays of sunshine on a cloudy day with their calming words or even Jin and Suga taking the practical approach and telling us that it's okay to take your own time to achieve your dreams were just some of the highlights. However, a hilarious moment occurred once BTS were done with their speech.

As the boys threw their caps in the air, Jungkook's cap landed smack on RM's face. While Namjoon is usually the God of Destruction, the Bangtan leader for once was not at fault. As JK looked guiltily at his 'first and last role model' with his adorable Bambi eyes, Namjoon jumped up and down and went towards Kookie, only to hug him!

Check out the hilarious moment between Jungkook and his Rap Mon hyung from Dear Class of 2020 and how ARMY reacted to the same:

my big apologies to kim namjoon, i didn't wanted to hurt you. I'm so sorry — jungkook's hat (@smolskj) June 7, 2020

LMAO IM CRYING BUT THEN JUNGKOOK'S GRADUATION CAP HIT NAMJOON AND NAMJOON WAS LIKE YEHEY BRO U JUST HIT ME COME HERE — micks (@jiminoosaurus) June 7, 2020

NOT AT JUNGKOOKS HAT HITTING NAMJOON IN THE FACE pic.twitter.com/DZxBdmclOI — jungkook being extra (@kookbeingextra) June 7, 2020

jungkook's graduation cap accidentally hits namjoon omgsjsjjs pic.twitter.com/9oupA4PQPP — jelz (@cchimbap) June 7, 2020

jungkook and namjoon jumping and hugging each other with their big smiles pic.twitter.com/jrDNA8t3BW — taekook (@kookvtwins) June 7, 2020

namjoon and jungkook jumping up and down together pic.twitter.com/0KjGewZBli — yas (@taestythic) June 7, 2020

Namkook feels, ftw!

