BTS Dear Class of 2020: V congratulates graduates with sign language; ARMY moved by Taehyung's gesture

BTS was a part of the Dear Class of 2020 line up. RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga and V dressed to kill when they sat at the National Museum of Korea to deliver their speeches as part of the YouTube special which took place on June 7. While every Bangtan Boy moved graduating students (and ARMY members who tuned in to watch BTS), the internet is highly impressed by one of the members. Several Twitter users noted that Kim Taehyung congratulated graduates with special sign language.

The singer sat in a crisp suit beside his fellow band members when he reached out to the students graduating and said, "I'd like to congratulate all of you who are graduating on this very special day, he said, clapping. When you look back on this day years from now, how will you remember it? Many o fun are at war with reality right now. But I hope we can take bits of this moment with us, in a photograph or a memo, to look back and remember June of 2020, and how it compares to the new today you will be embracing."

He looked back at his journey and confessed, "In all honesty, I wasn’t born with the talents of singing or dancing and wasn't much the persevering type, either. I began later than my friends, and I was lacking in some aspects, but I soon developed a joy and passion for singing and dancing. This joy has motivated my persistent efforts, and has led me to where I stand today."

TaeTae reached out to those in doubts with regard to their future and said, "If there is anyone out there who cannot see where they should go from here forth, I urge you to listen to your heart. Things may feel a little difficult right now, but somewhere out there, luck and opportunity is waiting for you. I believe that. On that note, I will remember this day. Today may not be my own graduation, but I will try to look back upon this day years from now and remember it as a memory to treasure. And I look forward to the day you will stand and tell us your own story."

He ended his speech by clapping in sign language. This heartwarming gesture from the worldwide "Good Boy" has the internet in tears. Several Twitter users, fans and non-K-Pop fans, expressed their gratitude towards the singer. "Taehyung clapped in sign language at the end. That was sign language for cheering someone up. He did it for those who cant hear. He is the most considerate and kind hearted person the world has ever seen. You make our heart swell with pride Taehyung," a Taehyung stan page tweeted.

"Just the fact that he did that for all deaf people is just amazing! Loved how he included it especially since I'm deaf myself. THANK YOU KIM TAEHYUNG," another TaeTae fan tweeted. Check out a few other tweets below:

Taehyung clapped in sign language at the end That was sign language for cheering someone up. when I say he is an angel I really mean it #DearClassOf2020 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/llIvUYtGE0 — (@SweetNightByV) June 7, 2020

Taehyung clapped his hands with the sign language at the end. It is sign language to support someone. He did it for those who could not hear.He is the most thoughtful and kind person the world has ever seen. @BTS_twt #V #TAEHUYNG #태형 pic.twitter.com/YkN7fTwZMx — mila⁷ (@amelitete) June 8, 2020

#EpicTaehyung 2465 The way Taehyung cheered the deaf & audiences w/special needs by clapping in sign language at the end of his message of hope was the most considerate & moving gesture! #V made them feel like they're part of #DearClassOf2020 @BTS_twtpic.twitter.com/qZ2XwbGexv — EPIC⁷ Taehyung (@VsnatchedMySoul) June 8, 2020

Being the thoughtful person that he is, Taehyung used sign language to cheer and congratulate at the end of his part of @BTS_twt speech. He never fails to surprise and charm us with the depth of his consideration, warmth and care #DearClassOf2020 #ThankYouBTS pic.twitter.com/GnaAFd8e17 — MY Purple V (@MYPurple_V) June 7, 2020

Taehyung using ASL, literally broke me. I’ve been making ASL videos to share BTS w/my Deaf Family & Friends. I’ve gotten so many messages from them, so excited that he used their language. It’s the smallest things that make people feel valued & seen. @BTS_twt #BTSV #BTSARMY pic.twitter.com/sQE2RSuOfg

Apart from his touching gesture, V also drew the audiences' attention with his goofy acts during BTS' Boy With Luv, Spring Day and Mikrokosmos. While Namjoon, Seokjin, Yoongi, Hobi, JK and Mochi are seen grooving to their songs, TaeTae appeared to be enjoying their performance the most. The ARMY couldn't stop gushing at the singer as he reached out to Jin's chin to appreciate his chin. The ARMY showered the singer with love as he broke into a tiny dance that other BTS members followed almost immediately. Taehyung also left the ARMY thirsty when he shared a glimpse of his good boy turned hot look during an emotional song.

Taehyung sure packed it almost all the emotions during one outing. Check out a few reactions below:

The way Taehyung initiated that liddol dance of his and it became a move and then everybody did it cute babies pic.twitter.com/soeYU0g6cH — (@cookiesntae) June 7, 2020

look at bubbly taehyung and his cute tiny dance that made yoongi dance in tiny too @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/AknDeLVFWx — taekook (@flirtaeguk) June 8, 2020

stage genius kim taehyung is back, how we missed you pic.twitter.com/VwLXNVKD1X — taehyung archive :)V (@kthfeeds) June 8, 2020

Let’s all take a moment tp appreciate taehyung’s cute during mikrokosmos. Huhu myyy babieeee @BTS_twt #BTS pic.twitter.com/90Hxjlyycy — BTSVWinterBear⁷ (@BTSVWinterBear) June 8, 2020

Taehyung put on an amazing performance and rocked the stage yet again! We are so proud of him!! #DearClassOf2020 pic.twitter.com/HgdwcYJs3c — Taehyung Facts (@KTH_Facts) June 8, 2020

sir was that necessary pic.twitter.com/jlKPmqGcmx — taehyung archive :)V (@kthfeeds) June 8, 2020

funny how mikrokosmos was supposed to be a emotional song but then there's taehyung making it "cute" pic.twitter.com/ZohYbHa6I7 — amber (@btseoulove) June 8, 2020

Apart from Dear Class of 2020, BTS has also been in the news for their donation towards the Black Lives Matter movement. According to Variety, the K-Pop band donated a whopping one million towards the fight against racism. The singers' donation came a few days after an unarmed African American citizen, George Floyd, died in the custody. Check out BTS' reaction here: BTS and Big Hit donates a WHOPPING amount towards the Black Lives Matter movement

What did you think BTS' performance and speeches during the Dear Class of 2020 ceremony? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

