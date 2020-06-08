BTS Dear Class of 2020: V rocks woman's wear, Jungkook stuns in Tapestry shirt & J Hope's exorbitant blouson

BTS put their best foot forward in terms of style during the Class of 2020 after-party. RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga and V dressed to kill as they danced to Boy With Luv, Spring Day, and Mikrokosmos.

BTS member RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga and V looked their absolute best when they came together for the virtual graduation ceremony, Class of 2020. The singers joined Barack and Michelle Obama, Beyoncé, and many more celebrities from different walks of life. While the Bangtan Boys moved audiences with their speeches, sporting crisp tuxedos for the segment, they bowled the ARMY over with their breathtaking performances to Boy With Luv, Spring Day, and Mikrokosmos. As though fans couldn't stop gushing over the dances, the K-Pop band was in the spotlight for their outfits as well.

The singers changed sported three outfits during the performances. But what did they wear and how much would you have to shell out for each outfit? We're here to spill the beans on the members' outfits and here's what they wore and how much it costs. Starting off with V, Taehyung is known for his impeccable style statements. He made a loud statement when he stepped out wearing a yellow overlay chiffon outfit from Acne Studios Women’s Wear. The official website reveals the outfit costs €450. Three of the sizes have already been sold out. The singer changed into a Louis Vuitton Printed Leaf Regular Long-Sleeved Shirt which costs an approx of $1480.

Jungkook followed TaeTae's stepped to the wardrobe. JK also sported an LV outfit for the performance. The Still With You singer sported a Tapestry DNA Shirt that costs $1320. So did Hobi. J-Hope rocked an LV Varsity Tapestry Blouson. The blouson is said to cost $5000 (approx). He also sported a floral-jacquard suit jacket ink blue that costs an estimated $502 from Acne Studio. Suga stepped out styled in a Lanvin Denim Jacket and a chiffon printed blouse from Acne Studio Women’s Wear, like Taehyung. While the jacket costs about $1090, the blouse costs $318.

Seokjin also turned towards the same brand as Hobi, Yoongi and TaeTae's blouses for his blazer. He sported a Janny Twill Double-Breasted Blazer that costs about $700. Whereas Namjoonie turned towards Sies Marjan and dressed in a $622 Cyrus single-breasted blazer for the performance. Jimin rocked a Saint Laurent Bat-print tee worth an estimated $348. He styled his outfit with a $310 flower charm pendant.

Check out all their outfits and the performance below:

What did you think of the BTS' style from Dear Class of 2020 performance? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

ALSO READ: BTS Dear Class of 2020: V congratulates graduates with sign language; ARMY moved by Taehyung's gesture

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×