BTS deliver inspiring speech for National Youth Day at Blue House; Hand over time capsule to be opened in 2039

BTS had a reunion with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in at Blue House for National Youth Day and gave an inspiring speech to motivate young people.

BTS has truly defined what it means to be a global phenomenon in less than a decade's time thanks to their music and especially the down-to-earth, charismatic members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Dynamite is the latest example of their powerful influence as they made history becoming the first all-Korean group to debut at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100.

With a fandom as faithful as BTS ARMY, it comes as no surprise that they marked their presence as honorary 'youth leaders' while attending a special Blue House event celebrating South Korea's first-ever National Youth Day, according to Soompi. Besides reuniting with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in, the septet, who were looking sharply dressed in black attires, also delivered an empowering speech to inspire young people. As per fellow ARMY member @modooborahee's translation, RM reflected upon the difficulties that the boys faced in 2018.

"Around 2018, I remember all the members felt lost after experiencing undeservedly overwhelming success. Even if our path is always lined with flowers and fruits, we can't be sure if that's how it'll always be. We never know when things will go downhill when the next rainstorm will strike. At the end of this uncertainty and depression, the seven of us begin to fill each other with dreams and trust, like we were boys again. And then, came August 2020. No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100. Then another No. 1. Accolades we received when we picked ourselves back up. We all cried tears of gratitude. But what we most appreciate are our members and our fans who for the past 10 years held each other up in the face of despair and surrender," Namjoon confided.

Talking about self-love, Jin confessed, "Just past twenty, I had to battle with another reality. Before debut, I thought hard work would always be enough. But after the debut, I needed talent more than effort. No matter how hard I tried, I couldn't catch up to the others and my self-confidence was hard hit. But suddenly I came to realise something. What is my true self? Can't I be more confident of who I am now? Let me trust myself."

"Seven years ago when we debuted, BTS armed ourselves with the drive and hubris, passion and grit to walk a path where nothing could be predicted. We wanted to succeed, more than anyone. Debuting with a small company and facing hardships and worries we went on, sometimes recklessly and hard-headed, working hard and never looking back. We didn't know what to do, but we kept telling ourselves with some despair that this too shall pass, that these will become fond memories," Suga added.

J-Hope admitted how BTS had to fight with the shadows encompassing them amidst the love and attention they received beyond their expectations while questioning themselves, "Who are we? What love are we receiving? We had to keep grilling ourselves asking again and again."

Jimin shared how people who were by their side and helping them said that they can't understand everything they're going through but that they're heartbroken too and that they will get through the troubling times together. Even though it was a common reassurance, the words gave them strength. "To young men without direction, they were a guiding light," ChimChim gushed.

V added that BTS was tired in spirit and body and especially for him, he didn't know where he was going, doubting if the amazing path he's on is actually what he truly desires. "I felt I lost sight of my goal. I wasn't happy, and I felt emptiness seep through. I tried so hard to pull myself out of this emotional quagmire. Be honest to myself. Feel each emotion and let them out," Taehyung continued.

"Our thoughts on our members and our fans... Thankful for being together, wanting to help each other, this made us realise naturally what we had to do. We wouldn't have come this far if we walked alone. We wouldn't have danced and sang and enjoyed our journey," Jungkook disclosed.

As parting words, Jin left behind a motivational message to the young people of Korea calling them "strong and extraordinary" while adding, "We will always cheer you so you can help and support each other. Like yesterday's youth, like today's youth, just as we've always done until now, I hope you continue on that road without stopping. I hope you can change the world with the power of your thought, and in turn, become the beacon of light to guide the youth of the future."

Read BTS' full inspiring speech for National Youth Day below:

BTS is truly the definition of youth leaders!

Meanwhile, BTS handed over a time capsule in a purple box to President Moon for the youth which will be opened 19 years from now on the 20th National Youth Day, i.e. September 17, 2039.

