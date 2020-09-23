BTS delivers powerful speech at 75th UN General Assembly: If stars are hidden, we'll let the moonlight guide

BTS members spoke passionately to the youth struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic with their powerful speech at the 75th UN General Assembly. Check out the septet's full speech below.

Two years after BTS leader RM's thought-provoking speech at the UN, the septet delivered another powerful speech during the recently held 75th United Nations General Assembly. The boys were introduced by Henrietta Fore, Executive Director of UNICEF, who shared with the youth troubled by the COVID-19 pandemic, "You are not alone. I hear you. And I know our friends, BTS, hear you."

RM started off BTS' speech by going back to his 2018 words, "Two years ago here, I asked your name. I urged you to let me hear your voice. And I let myself be filled with imagination," before adding, "COVID-19 was beyond my imagination. Our world tour was totally cancelled, all our plans went away, and I became alone. I looked up but couldn't see the stars at night." Jimin resumed talking about how he felt hopeless as everything fell apart and that he could only look outside his window and go to his room. "Yesterday, I was singing and dancing with fans around the world, and now my world had shrunk to a room. And then, my friends took my hand. We comforted each other and talked about what we could do together, " Jimin explained.

Suga continued about how life became simple maybe for the first time and that it was precious, unwanted but welcome. "I'm used to an entire world shrinking in an instant. When I'm on tour, I stand in bright lights and loud cheers, but at night back in my room, my world becomes only a few paces wide. The room itself was small, but my world and our world reached far and wide. In this world we had our instruments, our phones and our fans," Yoongi added.

Adding to Suga's stance, V shared how this time, it felt different: lonelier and smaller. He thought about the reason why for a long time and wondered if it was because it became harder to imagine. "I was frustrated and depressed, but I took notes, wrote songs, and thought about who I was. I thought, 'If I give up here, then I'm not the star of my life. This is what an awesome person would do,'" Taehyung added.

J-Hope confessed that he doesn't know which BTS member it was but that they embraced all these conflicting emotions which led to the septet making music together. "This is where the music came from, and this made us honest. Our lives are unpredictable. We don't know all the answers. I know where I wanted to go, but not how I could get there. All I did to get here was trust ourselves, do my best, and love what I do."

"I found again the people I love. The other members, my family, my friends. I found the music I love and I found myself," Jin revealed and added, "Thinking about the future and trying hard are all important. But cherishing yourself, encouraging youself and keeping yourself happy is the most important. In a world of uncertainty, we must cherish the importance of 'me,' 'you' and 'us'. That's the message of LOVE MYSELF we talked about for three years. It's the message in the lyrics of our song Dynamite: I'm diamond / You know I glow up."

Jungkook reiterated RM's memory of how BTS were working together one night and Namjoon said that he couldn't see the stars anymore. "... but I saw my face reflected in the window. I saw all of our faces. Our songs became the stories we wanted to tell each other," Jungkook admitted before adding, "We live in uncertainty, but really, nothing's changed. If there's something I can do, if our voices can give strength to people, then that's what we want and that's what we'll keep on doing."

As a parting note, Namjoon expressed, "When I start feeling lost. I remember my face in the window like Jungkook said. I remember the words I spoke here two years ago: Love yourself, speak yourself. Now more than ever, we must try to remember who we are, and face who we are. We must try to love ourselves, and imagine the future. BTS will be there for you. Our tomorrow may be dark, painful, difficult. We might stumble or fall down. Stars shine brightest when the night is darkest. If the stars are hidden, we'll let the moonlight guide. If even the moon is dark, let our faces be the light that helps us find our way. Let's reimagine our world. We're huddled together tired, but let's dream again. Let's dream about a future when our worlds can break out of our small rooms again. It might feel like it's always night and we'll always be alone, but the night is always the darkest before the first light of dawn."

"Life goes on. Let's live on," BTS concluded.

Watch BTS' full speech at the 75th UN General Assembly below:

Leave it to BTS to be ARMY's light in the darkest of days!

