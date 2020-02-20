BTS: From DNA to Mic Drop; 5 Songs that will compel you to join ARMY

BTS is hours away from releasing its album Map of the Soul: 7, and if you still haven’t joined ARMY, here are five songs that will surely make you fall in love with the K-Pop band. Check them out.

BTS is all set to release its highly anticipated album, Map of the Soul: 7, on February 21 and the ARMY is barely keeping it together. If you are still unaware of the whole craze around the popular Korean boy band, it's about time you get out of that rock you have been living under and expose yourself to the magic that is BTS. The band has taken over the world and there is no way you can escape the fire. Sooner or later, everyone’s going to join the army, and since their new album is just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to catch up!

Before we get to the list, let's note down some of the reasons why BTS should definitely be your new favourite boy band. One of the sole reasons why BTS have become as popular as they have is, obviously, their music and lyrics. All their songs have stirring lyrics and catchiest beats that you just can’t get out of your head. They are also famous for their music videos and live performances because when they hit the stage, they know exactly what their fans want and they deliver. Their fans never miss a single chance to shower them with love and they always reciprocate. BTS never take their follower for granted and literally treat them like their babies.

They are funny, cool and adorable, and it’s hard to not love them. They have broken several records worldwide and stay remarkably humble. The boys are adorable together it’s that mutual love and respect for each other that make fans feel protective of them. They never miss a chance to tease each other in the most hilarious way possible. And if you need more confirmation of their success, they recently performed at Grammys 2020 and the world felt proud.

Now that you know exactly why you should join the ARMY. Stop avoiding the inevitable and give in. Here are 5 of their best songs to get you started.

DNA

Album: Love Yourself: Her (2018)

Best lyrics: Every time I see her, I freak out. Surprisingly, I keep gasping and it’s weird, maybe. This is the emotion they call love. Because from the very beginning, my heart runs to you.

Fake Love

Album: Map of the Soul: Persona (2019)

Best lyrics: From the moment I met you, ya, my life was all you, ya. You’re the star that turns ordinaries into extraordinaries, oh yeah. One after another ay, ay, everything is special ay, ay. The things you’re interested in, the way you walk or talk, and every little trivial habit of yours

Idol

Album: Love Yourself: Answer (2018)

Best lyrics: I love myself, I love my fans. Love my dance and my what. There are hundreds of me’s inside of me. I’m facing a new me again today. It’s all me anyway. So instead of worrying, I’m just gonna run.

Mic Drop

Album: Love Yourself: Her (2018)

Best lyrics: My bag’s filled with trophies. How you think bout that. How you think bout that. Haters are already giving up. My success is already so golden. I’m so firin’ firin’ like a torchbearer. You’re rushing to run away.

Blood Sweat And Tears

Album: Wings (2016)

Best Lyrics: Kiss me, it's okay if it hurts. Just make it as tight. As that I can't feel the pain anymore

Baby, it's okay if I get drunk. I'll drink you in deep now. Deep into my throat. The whiskey that is you.

