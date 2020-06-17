BTS Drama Blue Sky: Hunt for actors to play RM, Jin, Suga, J Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook begins

Big Hit Entertainment had previously confirmed that a drama inspired by the pre-famed lives of BTS members was in the making. It has now been revealed that the hunt for actors has begun.

The drama based on BTS finally has a name and the ball for its making has been set rolling! The ARMY has played witness to RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook's growing success. They've watched the Bangtan Boys grow from a simple K-Pop band to become international icons. Now, the ARMY members will witness the life events of these boys before they shot to fame via the drama titled Blue Sky. While the series is inspired by the BTS members, the makers have confirmed it will be treated as a fictional drama.

According to a report Ilgan Sports, Blue Sky (푸른 하늘, also translated as Blue Heaven) has begun the pre-production of the series. The international report has confirmed that Chorokbaem Media has taken the first few steps towards the making of the drama. It has been revealed that auditioning of actors to essay the roles and meeting directors to take the project forward. Chorokbaem Media also confirmed that production has begun.

"It is true that we have taken the first steps in production with the auditioning of the main and supporting roles. However, nothing has been set yet with future scheduling," Chorokbaem Media statement reads, as per a Koreaboo report. Blue Sky could start filming in September. Based on the current schedule, it could reach the ARMY sometime in early 2021.

The announcement of the drama came back in 2019. Limited details about the show were shared with fans. Apart from the theme of the series -- BTS Universe--, the production team revealed the drama will be written by Kim Soo Jin. For the unversed, Soo Jin has helped writing Radiant, Old Miss Diary, I Live in Cheongdamdong and Awl. It has also been reported that Kim Hae Jong has been tasked as the producing director of the show. Hae Jong has been associated with JTBC’s hit dramas like Blooded Palace: The War of Flowers, Your Neighbor’s Wife, and Beloved Eun-dong.

The series will revolve around Namjoon, Seokjin, Yoongi, Hobi, ChimChim, Taehyung and Kookie's schooling days and follow their journeys to their debut days. Although the series is inspired by the Bangtan Boys, it has been reported that Blue Sky will modify a few details. It has also been revealed that the characters on the show will not feature the names of the BTS members.

Traditionally, actors are given the synopsis of a drama with basic information about the show. However, Soompi has reported that actors auditioning for the lead and supporting cast role for Blue Sky are taking precautions with the information shared with actors trying out to avoid leaks regarding the series. The production team is sharing a portion of the script to protect the project from being leaked. The production team is eyeing rookie actors to lead the show. If it were in your hand, which Korean actor would you want to play which singer on the series? Let us know your ideal Blue Sky casting in the comments below.

While the production of Blue Sky has the ARMY's attention, BTS singer Jimin recently shared updates regarding the band's plans for their upcoming album. The singer hosted a live broadcast on YouTube where he spilled the beans on the BTS' upcoming album. Given that he is the PM of the band for their upcoming album, Mochi said he has received some brilliant songs from his fellow members and he too has worked on a few songs. "The members sent in a lot too, and since I’m the PM, I put all the songs the members wrote together and sent them to the agency. The members wrote so many songs. I also sent in a few songs, but I think mine won’t make it, because the members have sent in so many great songs," he said.

"I worked on them while thinking of it as studying. I created melodies and wrote lyrics as well, and I stayed at the studio until 4 a.m. even. I practiced singing as well, and it was a really fun time. While I was doing this and that, I tried to make exciting songs. So that’s the type of song that I’ve sent in," he said. He confirmed that the members have decided the album's concept, narrowed down on the topics they wish to cover, and brought together songs. Read more here: Jimin gives a major update on BTS' next album; ChimChim reveals his hobby which is connected to Suga

