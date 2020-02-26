  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BTS' Drippin' In Finesse rendition with James Corden blows away Cardi B and Bruno Mars; See Reactions

After several weeks, James Corden finally brought RM, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin, Jin and Jungkook onboard his car for a special BTS Carpool Karaoke segment.
3186 reads Mumbai
Bruno Mars,James Corden,BTS,Cardi B,HollywoodBTS' Drippin' In Finesse rendition with James Corden blows away Cardi B and Bruno Mars; See Reactions
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Bangtan Boys aka BTS are winning over hearts, one American show at a time. After starring in the Jimmy Fallon show, the boy band met up with James Corden for a fun-filled carpool karaoke session which will definitely put a smile on your face. After several weeks, James Corden finally brought RM, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin, Jin and Jungkook onboard his car for a special BTS Carpool Karaoke segment. 

It goes without saying, that BTS Army went gaga over the video which shows the boy band singing their hits. They also belted out Cardi B and Bruno Mars' Drippin' In Finesse and impressed the OG singers with their very own rendition. 

In a brief clip shared by Corden on Twitter, the boys can be seen jamming to the song. Not just that, they also sang the rap portion which was originally rapped by Cardi B. BTS seemed to impress Bruno Mars and Cardi B as they took to Twitter to praise them. While Bruno replied with 'thanks fellas', Cardi tweeted a simple red heart emoji. 

However, she realised later that the BTS boys had done a flawless job rapping, so she shared a meme of Squidward from Spongebob Squarepants holding out a cup, begging for change inside a box. The caption to  her meme read,  "Me homeless cause hobi & joon took my job." 

Check out the video below:

 What are your thoughts on BTS' performance? Let us know in the comments below: 

Credits :Twitter

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement