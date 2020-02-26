BTS' Drippin' In Finesse rendition with James Corden blows away Cardi B and Bruno Mars; See Reactions

After several weeks, James Corden finally brought RM, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin, Jin and Jungkook onboard his car for a special BTS Carpool Karaoke segment.

It goes without saying, that BTS Army went gaga over the video which shows the boy band singing their hits. They also belted out Cardi B and Bruno Mars' Drippin' In Finesse and impressed the OG singers with their very own rendition.

In a brief clip shared by Corden on Twitter, the boys can be seen jamming to the song. Not just that, they also sang the rap portion which was originally rapped by Cardi B. BTS seemed to impress Bruno Mars and Cardi B as they took to Twitter to praise them. While Bruno replied with 'thanks fellas', Cardi tweeted a simple red heart emoji.

However, she realised later that the BTS boys had done a flawless job rapping, so she shared a meme of Squidward from Spongebob Squarepants holding out a cup, begging for change inside a box. The caption to her meme read, "Me homeless cause hobi & joon took my job."

Check out the video below:

Me homeless cause hobi & joon took my job pic.twitter.com/28WwHXVChh — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 26, 2020

