BTS to drop a Japanese album in July; J Drama Spiral Labyrinth's OST Stay Gold to feature on the album?

BTS is reportedly working on releasing a new Japanese album in July. The singers will include the Japanese version of Map of the Soul: 7's hit track "ON" and J Drama Spiral Labyrinth's OST Stay Gold in the album.

The Coronavirus outbreak might have dampened the spirits of the BTS ARMY looking forward to attending the Map of the Soul tour. But BTS is making complete use of this time to work on some new music. As per the latest international reports, BTS is all set to rule Japan this summer. The Korean pop band released their new album Map of the Soul: 7 earlier this year. If international reports are to believed, the Bangtan Boys are working on a new Japanese album set to release in July this year.

According to a South Korean website called Daum, BTS is expected to release "new songs" which include the Japanese version of their hit track "ON" from MotS 7. The album is also expected to feature their single "Stay Gold." The song was supposed to feature on the Japanese TV Drama "Spiral Labyrinth". The broadcast of the show was scheduled to take place on April 24.

As per Owing to the COVID-19 crisis, the broadcast has been postponed indefinitely. Which means, the Japanese original's first broadcast has also been postponed. Nevertheless, it is said to be a part of BTS' Japanese album.

The Korean entertainment portal also added BTS is scheduled to tour Japan in June. As of now, the band is set to visit Fukuoka Pay Pay Dome, Osaka Kyocera Dome in July, Saitama in August, and Tokyo in September. The dates could change depending on the Coronavirus crisis situation in Japan. BigHit Entertainment is yet to comment on the report.

Meanwhile, BTS members RM, Jin, Jimin, V, Suga, J-Hope and Jungkook are keeping themselves occupied with different activities during the quarantine. Recently, Namjoon revealed he has turned towards his book collection. Taehyung revealed he has been working and playing online games. Check out what the BTS members are up to during quarantine here: BTS: Here's what Jimin, V, Jungkook & others have been up to during quarantine period due to COVID 19 outbreak

