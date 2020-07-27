BTS to drop a new English single in August; To have 'upbeat' vibes like Mic Drop and Waste It On Me

Before they release their new album in the second half of 2020, BTS plans to drop a new single which will be in English and have 'upbeat' vibes similar to their earlier songs like Mic Drop and Waste It On Me. Read below for more details.

2020 may have been rough on the entire globe but for ARMY, BTS is always by their side. While we're eagerly waiting for the boys' next comeback, the septet decided to put their fandom in a state of complete unrest. Last night, one breaking announcement after another was unveiled, courtesy of an OT7 V Live session, more specifically JiJinJung Radio. The members updated fans on what they have been up to these past few weeks while casually revealing that a new single was on its way in August.

"We have prepared a new single for ARMY, set for August 21. We're preparing an album for the second half of this year but decided to first release a single because we wanted to reach our fans as soon as possible... People around the world have been going through tough times and we wanted to share some positive energy with our fans.," the boyband announced, via Billboard, and added, "We needed a breakthrough during these unforeseen times... This is a new challenge for us as well. When we first heard and recorded the song, we were energised and our spirits were lifted up." This means that in less than a month, we'll be getting an epic single by BTS to jam to.

"The song is upbeat and sung in English, just like Mic Drop and Waste It on Me," J-Hope revealed while V added, "We tried recording a guide and decided that the English lyrics give a better vibe. It’s new and refreshing. So, we said we’ll stick to making this an English track," via Koreaboo.

"Yeah, things are rough around the country right now. We believe that this song will bring some energy to the listeners though. To be honest, we also felt kind of helpless and void after a lot of our plans unexpected fell apart. And we thought everyone else must feel the same. So we wanted to find a way to breakthrough this all. We said, 'How about we try something completely new?' That’s how this single came about," Jimin confessed.

"It’s going to be a fun and energetic one. We hope it helps ARMYs feel charged and refreshed! We hope ARMY likes it," Jungkook added as Jin stated that they couldn't confirm just yet if the untitled single was going to be a part of their upcoming album or not.

After the chaotic OT7 live, Big Hit posted a statement via Weverse, which read as, "Hello. This is Big Hit Entertainment. On August 21, 2020, the new digital single by BTS will be released on Korean and international music streaming sites. We would like to thank all ARMY for your continued affection for BTS, and we ask for your love and support for the new digital single soon to be unveiled. Please stay tuned for additional details to be announced through Weverse. Release date: August 21 (Friday), 2020 (KST) Thank you."

As per Brian Patrick Byrne on Twitter, BTS' new single will drop exactly 10 days before the end of the eligibility period for the 2021 Grammys (Product Eligibility Period September 1, 2019 - August 31, 2020). Hence, the single will be eligible for both Song of the Year and Record of the Year Grammys.

Moreover, the boys also disclosed that they have completed shooting for the album jacket photos while V fans were also restless after they teased his upcoming mixtape, KTH1.

Are you excited to enter BTS' new era? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Rolling Stone's Greatest Boyband Songs of All Time includes BTS' Spring Day, Fake Love; Jin's Moon lands at #5

The upcoming album has left ARMY incredibly curious because of how much hardwork each member has been putting into it. They all have a key responsibility when it comes to the untitled album, like Jimin is the Project Manager while Suga was in charge of the album jacket photos. It seems as though the boys are currently in the recording process and going all out for their comeback, which is going to be nothing short of epic.

Meanwhile, the boys recently released their fourth Japanese album Map of the Soul: 7 - The Journey, which included new tracks like the title song Stay Gold and Jungkook's ballad Your Eyes Tell. MOT: 7 - The Journey reached No. 115 on Billboard 200.

Share your comment ×