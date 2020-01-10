BTS drops Map of the Soul: 7 album trailer Interlude: Shadow; Here’s a breakdown of the video

BTS has dropped its Map of the Soul: 7 album trailer Interlude: Shadow and it delivers a powerful message. Check it out.

About 9 months after dropping their third consecutive Billboard No. 1 album, Map of the Soul: Persona, in April last year, BTS is all set to own the chart once again with their much anticipated upcoming album Map of the Soul: 7, which is scheduled to release on February 21. Kick-starting the new era, the Korean Boy band treated its fans with a Shadow comeback trailer starring Suga. Needless to say, the trailer contained a huge supply of inspiration, thanks to Suga’s powerful message.

The video reveals BTS’s latest musical concept, Interlude: Shadow, which goes perfectly in contrast with Map Of The Soul: PERSONA. The song in the video also refers to the fame that the boys have managed to achieve so far. In the opening scene, the video features Suga trying to escape something, although, in the next scene, he positions himself on a high platform and start singing. “I want to be a rap star. I want to be the best. I want to be a rockstar,” he sings.

Reportedly, the video is inspired by Swiss psychologist Carl Jung’s theory about the human spirit that forms the personality as a whole: persona, shadow, ego and self. In their EP, Map of the Soul: Persona, BTS explored their persona that governed their fame in 2019 as musicians and global artists. And now, in the trailer of their upcoming album, Suga confronts the shadows and darkness that go hand in hand with celebrities and their fame.

The clip features the rapper in a hotel lobby surrounded by hooded figures. “I want be a rap star / I want to be the top / I want to be a rock star / I want it all mine / I want to be rich / I want to be the king / I want to win /” Sugar raps. Everything about the trailer, from the lyrics to the video, is about BTS recognising and confronting the darkness associated with their rapid rise.

Check out the trailer here:

