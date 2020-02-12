BTS drops Map of the Soul 7 concept photos 3 and Taehyung makes ARMY go weak in their knees

BTS dropped their third set of Map of the Soul 7 concept photos which channelled Leonardo da Vinci's Last Supper painting. ARMY also felt Taehyung oozed Dionysus' vibe in the photo.

They went from black and white to downright art in less than a week. BTS has been dropping concept photos over the past few weeks. While the first two concept photos featured RM, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jin, Jimin and Jungkook sporting corsets, wings and more. However, the new set of photos sees the K-Pop band channel the Last Supper vibe by Leonardo da Vinci and fans cannot stop raving about the photos. The boys ditched the contemporary look for formal attire for the shoot.

The band was seated on a table filled with grapes, pears, lobsters, avocados, wine and more placed in front of them. The picture looked like it was a painting. Apart from the group picture, the K-Pop singers sat in front of the camera for a solo profile shot. Although every photo left fans thirsty, Taehyung holding up a golden glass of wine reminded the ARMY of a Greek god. Several BTS fans pointed out that Taehyung channelled the Dionysus vibes. Several ARMY members took to Twitter to confessed they recalled Dionysus the moment the photos were released. Check out a few reactions below:

he is definitely dionysuspic.twitter.com/FgwN3kmwdt — taehyung pics (@kthvedits) February 11, 2020

Sir eye- my kind of dionysus sis i swear Kim Taehyung can kill. Look at his visual, the way he hold the cup ,the background fits his him so well. The way he look at the camera, his hair all about him is perfect. MAN IM TELLING YOU HE CAN KILL YOU USING HIS VISUAL. pic.twitter.com/xzLepWnyfS — Jkeeyyyyy⁷ (@machimochitae) February 11, 2020

OMG WHAT IS THISJDKSK TAEHYUNG?? THEY CURLED UR HAIR #RK_BTS are we going back to Wings Era?? The table looks similar to bs&t, also the set reminds me of Dionysus, but those FITS. THE FITS. https://t.co/31j2KCLKOZ — AreKay⁷ (@AreKay__draws) February 11, 2020

JUST LOOK AT THEIR CURLS OH MY GOD SNKKKDJJJKS pic.twitter.com/72nVakbzaY — (@taesdivinity) February 11, 2020

BTS drops Map of the Soul: 7 on February 21, 2020. The band will dive into its tour soon after. The K-Pop band has been busy lately. After they made history by becoming the first Korean band to perform at the Grammys, they made their way to The Late Late Night Show With James Corden. The band will soon appear in a special episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. As per the Korean media, BTS has already filmed the episode. Get all the details here: BTS already filmed for Jimmy Fallon Show & recorded an outdoor segment? Deets Inside

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Read More