  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BTS drops new Dynamite teaser photo and ARMY has several questions after spotting an Easter Egg

BTS released another teaser photo of their upcoming song Dynamite. The new photos show RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook looking like a snac but fans noticed an Easter Egg placed behind the septet.
24128 reads Mumbai
BTS drops new Dynamite teaser photo and ARMY has several questions after spotting an Easter EggBTS drops new Dynamite teaser photo and ARMY has several questions after spotting an Easter Egg

With less than a week left for its release, BTS dropped a new teaser photo from their upcoming song Dynamite. The South Korean boy band previously teased that they are releasing a new English song on August 21. Big Hit Entertainment has been teasing the song's release with Instagram filters, solo photos, and group teaser photos. In the latest tease, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook pose in a diner sporting the same outfits as they did in the previously released teaser photo. 

In the new shot, the septet stood behind the counter of a food outlet with the backdrop featuring fast food joint's menu. From burgers to wraps, and donuts, fans pointed out that the menu was a combination of two of America's most famous food joints: Krispy Kreme and Sonic Drive-In. While the menu had the ARMY wondering the theme of the song, several fans also noticed that the septet sneakingly added the name of their upcoming song besides the menu board. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that half of the word "Dynamite" featured in the farthest left of the picture. 

The menu and the strategically placed title had fans come up with some interesting theories about the song. "Omg it says 'Dynamite' on the poster at the back?? Is the shop called 'Dynamite'? or is there a 'Dynamite' menu? Maybe that's the MV set????," a fan questions. "Maybe the menu is a spoiler for dynamite," another ARMY member added. 

But a fan got truly real when she asked: "The real question is Are They On The Menu??!!". We want answers Big Hit!

Check out a few more reactions below: 

Are you ready for the Dynamite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

The music teaser arrives on August 18 while the song drops on Friday. Back in July, BTS revealed that Dynamite will be an upbeat number, like MIC Drop and Waste It On Me. "We thought that the song sounded perfect as it is in English. We recorded the guide version and felt that the result was something totally new and fresh," the band previously said. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: I Land Ep 7: Jungkook hilariously tries to steal the trainees' food; RM quips 'he always take stuff like this'

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request
Karan Singh Grover on struggles, criticism, miss playing Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement