BTS drops new Dynamite teaser photo and ARMY has several questions after spotting an Easter Egg

BTS released another teaser photo of their upcoming song Dynamite. The new photos show RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook looking like a snac but fans noticed an Easter Egg placed behind the septet.

With less than a week left for its release, BTS dropped a new teaser photo from their upcoming song Dynamite. The South Korean boy band previously teased that they are releasing a new English song on August 21. Big Hit Entertainment has been teasing the song's release with Instagram filters, solo photos, and group teaser photos. In the latest tease, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook pose in a diner sporting the same outfits as they did in the previously released teaser photo.

In the new shot, the septet stood behind the counter of a food outlet with the backdrop featuring fast food joint's menu. From burgers to wraps, and donuts, fans pointed out that the menu was a combination of two of America's most famous food joints: Krispy Kreme and Sonic Drive-In. While the menu had the ARMY wondering the theme of the song, several fans also noticed that the septet sneakingly added the name of their upcoming song besides the menu board. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that half of the word "Dynamite" featured in the farthest left of the picture.

The menu and the strategically placed title had fans come up with some interesting theories about the song. "Omg it says 'Dynamite' on the poster at the back?? Is the shop called 'Dynamite'? or is there a 'Dynamite' menu? Maybe that's the MV set????," a fan questions. "Maybe the menu is a spoiler for dynamite," another ARMY member added.

But a fan got truly real when she asked: "The real question is Are They On The Menu??!!". We want answers Big Hit!

The music teaser arrives on August 18 while the song drops on Friday. Back in July, BTS revealed that Dynamite will be an upbeat number, like MIC Drop and Waste It On Me. "We thought that the song sounded perfect as it is in English. We recorded the guide version and felt that the result was something totally new and fresh," the band previously said.

