BTS drops new Map of The Soul 7 concept photos; ARMY cannot get over Jungkook's corset & Jimin's blue hair

BTS released the second set of concept photos from their Map of the Soul: 7 album. In the photos, Jimin and Jungkook are seen sporting a corset.
2027 reads Mumbai
The countdown to the BTS' Map of The Soul 7 couldn't get better than this. The K-Pop band releases its new album on February 21, 2020. A few days ago, the international band released a set of concept photos featuring BTS members RM, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, Suga and J-Hope that served as a treat for the ARMY. Now, BTS released another bunch of MotS 7 concept photos. The new photos see the Bangtan boys channel their inner angles and donned black wings in the breathtaking photos.

But that's not the only highlight of the photos. The South Korean singers experimented with their outfits and hairstyles. Jimin and Jungkook were seen wearing corsets whereas Jimin sported a bright blue hairdo. Taehyung sported a feature shaped earrings and flower-shaped earrings redefine men accessories. 

"LOOK HOW BUFF JIMIN LOOKS IN HIS LEATHER CORSET" a fan pointed out. "Jimins photo...jimin is not playing any games!!! Blue hair !! Corset !!! I had to pull my truck over while working to catch a breath!!" added another fan. "The Corset!  The Hair! BEEATCH let me BREATHE," begged another ARMY member. 

What are your thoughts on Jumin and Jungkook rocking the corset and other members' looks in the Map of The Soul 7 concept photos? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

Meanwhile, BTS will be seen on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon soon. The band has already dropped two comeback songs - Interlude: Shadow and Outro: Ego, along with their single Black Swan to kick off the countdown to Map of the Soul: 7's release. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Credits :TwitterGetty Images

