BTS Dynamite '70s Remix MV: Bangtan Boys shower ARMY with love in funky retro version video; Watch

BTS dropped Dynamite '70s Remix Music Video packing in all those retro funky feels and messages to the ARMY. Trust us, you won't be able to watch it just once!
BTS drops Dynamite '70s Remix MV with special messages for the ARMYBTS drops Dynamite '70s Remix MV with special messages for the ARMY
BTS has made history with Dynamite. Their first all-English song topped Billboard's Hot 100 list earlier this month and continued to hold the summit for another week before it stepped down for the second spot. While RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have been showering ARMY with love over the recently achieved milestone, the Bangtan Boys took everyone by surprise when they dropped a new music video of Dynamite, titled Dynamite ('70s remix) MV, featuring notes to the fandom. 

The music video features snippets from the OG video while blending in a few unused footages from the filming of the video. Adding the '70s filter, the new music video resorted to the traditional introduction before adding in pop-ups and lyrics in form of the vintage font colours and styles to truly give the retro look. In the video, the band included the milestones they've achieved this year and the records they've broken with Dynamite. 

The video goes on to feature inserts of each member sharing a cute detail about the video while sending out a message for the ARMY. Yoongi confesses he wanted all the posters placed in Kookie's room shown in the video. Whereas, RM reveals his favourite record from the store. Seokjin reveals his favourite line from the song while Hobi promises that the group will return with more fun and music. 

ChimChim, Taehyung and JK also have something to say! Check all that out in the music video below: 

What did you think of the Dynamite '70s MV? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

