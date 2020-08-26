BTS' Dynamite beats BLACKPINK's How You Like That to become fastest K pop group MV to reach 200M views

  1. Home
BTS' recent release Dynamite is leaving no record unbroken! The new song has now beaten BLACKPINK's How You Like That record to become fastest K pop group music video to reach 200M views.
The ARMY viewed Dynamite over 100 million times on YouTube and helped BTS to achieve the record of the most-viewed video ever in the first 24 hours on YouTube. It took the ARMY another three days to help the Dynamite music video to surpass yet another milestone on the video-streaming platform. The boy group's latest single, also their first all-English song, released on Friday and has been shattering records ever since. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are setting insane milestones with the retro-themed song. 

Adding another feather to the bunch, it has been revealed that in just four days for Dynamite to surpass 200 million views. With the jaw-dropping views, Dynamite becomes the fastest K pop group music video to reach 200M views. The record was previously held by BLACKPINK with their release How You Like That. The all-girl group dropped the song in July and it surpassed 200 million views within seven days and 46 minutes, according to Soompi. 

Dynamite marks BTS' 16th music video to have surpassed 200 million views. The list features Dope, Fire, Blood Sweat & Tears, DNA, Not Today, Save Me, MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix), Boy in Luv, and Fake Love to name a few. 

K-Pop Herald reported about the pre-release press conference where Seokjin shared the motive behind the song. The Moon crooner said, "It's a song that BTS wants to say at the moment. Through this song, we wanted to say, this time is difficult but let's overcome together. And we wanted to deliver that through singing and dancing, what we do best. We also wanted to show a new side of us, and hope everyone around the world gets a lot of strength from it." 

What did you think of the song? Let us know in the comments below. 

