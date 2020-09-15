BTS: Dynamite continues its successful journey with No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100, Global 200 & Global Excl US

BTS' Dynamite, which made history by debuting at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 continues its steady pace by landing on No. 2 in its third week. Moreover, Dynamite also charted very high in Billboard's newly introduced weekly charts: Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S.

Dynamite truly was destined to be record-breaking single for BTS in 2020! Upon release on August 21, the music video for Dynamite set a new YouTube record for most views (101.1 million views) in the first 24 hours of release. Moreover, a week later, BTS and BTS ARMY were waiting with bated breaths as the announcement finally came; Dynamite had debuted at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, making the septet the first all-Korean group to achieve this milestone.

Moreover, Dynamite remained rock steady at No. 1 on Hot 100 for a second week which led to complete hysteria for all the right reasons. Last night, Billboard teased ARMY to no end who stayed up till late night to find out where Dynamite would rank in its third week. Continuing its successful route, via Soompi, Dynamite claimed the No. 2 spot on Billboard Hot 100, just behind Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion's WAP. Moreover, Dynamite continues to top the Billboard Digital Song Sales with 136,000 downloads sold in its third week. BTS' single ranked No. 16 on Billboard Streaming Songs with 13.3 million US streams and also led to the septet's first entry on Billboard Radio Songs debuting at No. 49 with 18.3 million radio airplay impressions.

But, that's not all! Yesterday, Billboard announced two new weekly charts - Billboard Global 200 chart and Billboard Global Excl. U.S - and BTS's Dynamite held an impressive ranking there as well. When it comes to Global 200, Dynamite ranked No. 2 just below WAP (100.9 million global streams 23,000 global downloads making it the most-streamed titled globally for the week) as BTS' single earned an impressive 83.4 million global streams and 36,000 global downloads and became the top-selling track globally for the week. Even on Global 200 Excl. U.S., Dynamite landed on No. 2 just behind Maluma's Hawai (85.3 million streams and 1000 sold) garnering 70.9 million streams and 15,000 sold.

This is indeed some impressive numbers achieved by BTS' Dynamite.

