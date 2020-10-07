BTS' Dynamite MV breaks BLACKPINK's record for fastest music video by a Korean act to cross 450 million views

BTS' new single Dynamite is breaking records yet again as its MV successfully crossed 450 million views making it the fastest music video by a Korean act to achieve this milestone.

BTS is truly on cloud nine thanks to their single Dynamite which has been nothing short of fireworks to the music industry. Upon release, Dynamite debuted at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 and remained in the top spot for two non-consecutive weeks. Currently, in its fifth week, Dynamite remains steady at No. 2, just behind Travis Scott ft. Young Thug and M.I.A.'s Franchise.

It's also Dynamite MV that is making the right noise and breaking various YouTube records. While Dynamite MV now holds the record for the most-viewed video in the first 24 hours of release (101.1 million views to be exact!), the music video recently broke another record as it crossed 450 million views (450,939,785 views to be exact) on YouTube. According to Soompi, Dynamite MV is now the fastest music video by a Korean act to achieve this milestone in 47 days and three hours. The record was previously held by BLACKPINK's How You Like That MV which crossed 450 million views in 57 days and seven hours.

Moreover, Dynamite MV becomes BTS' 10th music video to cross 450 million views after DNA, Fire, Fake Love, Mic Drop (Steve Aoki Remix), Dope, Idol, Blood Sweat & Tears, Boy With Luv and Save Me.

Congratulations to BTS!

For now, we have BTS' online concert MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E to look forward to as it takes place this weekend; i.e. October 10 and 11. We also have BTS' next album BE dropping on November 20.

