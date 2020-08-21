BTS Dynamite MV: Jungkook teases ARMY can easily replicate the choreography; Jimin, V share new album updates

BTS drops its new song Dynamite today, August 21. Ahead of its release, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook teased the music video. The Bangtan Boys also spoke about their upcoming album.

How can we forget the numerous number of hours we spent trying to nail the ON choreography earlier this year! Although we could never come close to the energy put in by the BTS members, we still managed to learn the steps. However, Jungkook teases that Dynamite's choreography will be rather easy to replicate. The singer joined fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V for a press conference hours before the release of their new English track Dynamite.

Via K-Pop Herald, JK revealed that the choreography is "quite easy this time". The Still With You hitmaker believes that the simple dance routine will have fans replicating it in their rooms. As though we didn't have enough reasons to be excited about the song, this has us already looking for our dancing shoes. Apart from the choreography, Kookie also said that the song has presented a platform for members to showcase "their unique charms and gestures."

Bangtan leader Namjoon said that the band danced during the recording as well and hopes the energy is contagious. "We thought we wanted to share this energy with our fans as quickly as possible and decided to release it early, something we've never done, but we just couldn't wait," he said.

Speaking about the vibe of the song, Yoongi said that Dynamite is "a bright, cheerful disco-pop" with a message of confidence and happiness. Seokjin chipped in to add, "It's a song that BTS wants to say at the moment." He explained, "Through this song, we wanted to say, this time is difficult but let's overcome together. And we wanted to deliver that through singing and dancing, what we do best. We also wanted to show a new side of us, and hope everyone around the world gets a lot of strength from it."

While a fun and peppy song awaits us, the Hobi confessed that the vocal range of Dynamite was very wide for him and he had some trouble singing it at times. However, during the MV, the members had a lot of flexibility to come up with dance moves on the spot, and "it carries a lot of vitality and is special for us."

While the topic of discussion was Dynamite, Taehyung and Mochi teased the upcoming BTS album as well. ChimChim reminded us that he was the PM role while TaeTae has been deligated with the role of visual directing. During the discussion, al the members gushed about V. The members said Taehyung was working hard on this album, arranging the schedules, and involved in other album related activities.

Although the Sweet Night crooner refused to indulge in the details, he did reveal that BTS' new album will contain the members' "personal touches, unique charms and characteristics." He added that their previous albums also had the members' personal touch but "this one especially shows more of that."

Addressing the pandemic, V said that it's not just BTS but everyone getting through a difficult time. During these trying times, the members have reaffirmed their love for music. "But most importantly, we realized the importance of people who listen to our music. We need them to do music. We sincerely hope Dynamite will deliver them the strength needed," he said.

Namjoon also pitched in to say that the band's members felt angry with the turn of events. The band was supposed to tour around the world, set stages on fire with their performance and interact with fans this year. However, the pandemic brought all plans to a standstill.

"The pandemic was unexpected and we felt angry and didn't know what to do. Once some time has passed, however, we began to realize while the virus may have put a temporary stop in our activity, it gave us time and opportunity to think about our music and attempt something new," Namjoon said.

Sharing the final thoughts on behalf of the band, Jimin said that with Dynamite, BTS wants to make people happy. "To be happy, you have to take care of your health. So I hope our fans will keep wearing masks and won't get sick," he concluded.

So wear your masks, and let's brace ourselves for Dynamite. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

