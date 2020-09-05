BTS: Dynamite MV sets new record with 300 million views; Jin calls himself 'Billboard No 1 Singer Seokjinie'

Dynamite is proving to be nothing but fireworks for BTS as its music video set another YouTube record with 300 million views. Moreover, Jin blessed ARMY with a handsome selfie while referring to himself as 'Billboard No. 1 Singer Seokjinie.'

BTS is showing us yet again why 2020 belongs to them, courtesy of Dynamite! It's just been a few weeks since their single released but the records being broken and set are truly tremendous. For example, Dynamite MV, which gave us major retro feels by taking us through different music eras, broke the YouTube record for the most views in the first 24 hours of release. 101.1 million to be exact! Now, the septet has broken another YouTube record as Dynamite MV crosses 300 million views.

According to Soompi, BTS' Dynamite MV surpassed 300 million views on September 5 at 4:50 pm KST apprx. This means that it just took 15 days, three hours and 50 minutes apprx for the septet to achieve this feat. Hence, Dynamite MV now holds the record for the fastest Korean group MV to hit 300 million views. This record was earlier held by BLACKPINK for their How You Like That MV which crossed 300 million views in 32 days and five hours.

Moreover, Dynamite also made history as it debuted at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, which was a first for BTS. The members have since then celebrated with ARMY in full flow on social media as for them, as well as the fandom, it was a dream come true. Jin took to Twitter to bless ARMY with a selfie of his 'Worldwide Handsome' face sporting a black and white striped polo shirt. However, it was his caption that ARMY couldn't stop cooing over. "Billboard No. 1 Singer Seokjinie," Seokjin tweeted.

Check out Jin's latest handsome selfie on Twitter below:

We adore this man and how!

ALSO READ: BTS has THIS to say about India being a possible tour destination; Marvel at Dynamite's streaming numbers

What did you think of BTS' Dynamite MV? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Share your comment ×