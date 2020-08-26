BTS Dynamite MV Shoot: Jungkook picks Jimin up, J Hope wants to tear off his clothes and Namjoon & Jin bicker

In the latest BTS Episode, we're taken to Dynamite MV Shoot as the members show us their best dance moves in fashionable attires. From V impressing us with his swag to Suga playing basketball after almost nine years, check out the highlights.

Dynamite, as expected, was full of fireworks for ARMY as BTS' latest single is breaking records like never before. Interestingly, Dynamite MV registered the most views (101.1 million to be exact!) in the first 24 hours of release on YouTube and has also successfully crossed the 200 million views mark. To treat ARMY, septet shared the Dynamite MV Shooting Sketch as the latest BTS Episode in which the boys are up to their old shenanigans. We get to see how Jungkook, RM, J-Hope and V get to add their own quirkiness to the individual shoots with Taehyung even pretending to be the director at one point.

The members also make up choreography during the shoot for the freestyle sequences as Jin quips that what they're wearing is not what college kids usually wear. For stans of Suga's basketball phase, Yoongi revealed that it's almost been nine years since he's played basketball and yet, he's able to shoot a basket. A hilarious moment occurs when V and Jimin try to jump up and touch the basketball hoop and ChimChim fails. "I reached it! My fingertip," Baby Mochi quipped.

While we still can't get over Hobi's super smooth moves, watching Kookie get teased by his hyungs during the donut scene was adorable. "A great song to listen to, driving in the summer," Suga explained Dynamite during the boys' disco sequence shoot while a sweaty J-Hope left ARMY thirsting after him as he said, "It's really hot right now. I want to tear off all my clothes," making a gesture with his red leather shirt. The members continue to goof around as Jimin jumps into Jungkook's arms, Namjoon and Jin bicker while Hobi quips Taehyung's choreography is super hard. Jimin helps Jin come up with his solo poses while TaeTae in his pastel blue attire impresses everyone by catching his sunglasses in swift motion. But in true V fashion, he wears it upside down leaving everyone laughing.

In their ending messages to ARMY, Jimin shared, "It's been a while since we shot an MV with such a cheery and bouncy style. I really enjoyed it," to which Jin added, "Well... our song before this was On. It was somewhat serious so this time I think it's good we came up with a bright song." Ending on a cute note, the boys sang the "nanana" part.

Check out BTS Episode - Dynamite MV Shooting Sketch below:

We adore these boys and how!

ALSO READ: Dynamite MV B Side: BTS are a bunch of chaotic goofballs in this playful music video with bloopers galore

Is Dynamite MV your favourite BTS music video? Let us know your pick in the comments section below.

Share your comment ×