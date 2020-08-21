  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BTS Dynamite MV: Taekook's dance, Jimin and Jin recreating MJ's iconic hook steps & more moments light up ARMY

BTS Dynamite music video released today and it has left the ARMY grooving. But there were a few moments featuring RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook from the MV that has the ARMY gushing.
15264 reads Mumbai Updated: August 21, 2020 01:31 pm
BTS Dynamite MV: Taekook's dance, Jimin and Jin recreating MJ's iconic hook steps & more moments light up ARMYBTS Dynamite MV: Taekook's dance, Jimin and Jin recreating MJ's iconic hook steps & more moments light up ARMY

We are holding up the dynamite to join the ARMY stream BTS' new single. Dynamite dropped on YouTube and other streaming platforms today. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook packed in the pop and disco era in their music video to gives a colourful and peppy dance number. The video saw the Bangtan Boys give a nod to some of the greatest musical legends in the West. From the Beatles Abbey Road and David Bowie posters in Jungkook's room to the pop music video staples, there were numerous elements that caught our attention. 

However, the ARMY couldn't get over at Jimin and Jin paying a tribute to the King of Pop Michael Jackson. Fans pointed out that Mochi was in sync with MJ himself in the video. Seokjin recreated the moonwalk and left not only the fans but also Yoongi in the video reacting to it. The Worldwide Handsome also stole everyone's heart as he took on the centre stage during a portion of the video and lighted up the screen with his heart-melting face and contagious smile. 

Apart from the tribute to MJ and Jin's performance, fans screamed watching Yoongi and Namjoonie go from flaunting their killer looks to adorable goofy selves. Fans found themselves grinning when Taehyung and Kookie grooved together. As for Hobi, he looked nothing less than a diamond who shined throughout the video! 

Check out a few reactions below: 

Apart from these moments, Kim Taehyung also caught the ARMY's attention for his mind-blowing style statements and his killer smirk. Check out the ARMY reactions here: Dynamite MV: BTS ARMY hails V's dashing visuals as Perfection; Can't get over his funky attires & deadly smirk

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement