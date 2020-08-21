BTS Dynamite MV: Taekook's dance, Jimin and Jin recreating MJ's iconic hook steps & more moments light up ARMY

BTS Dynamite music video released today and it has left the ARMY grooving. But there were a few moments featuring RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook from the MV that has the ARMY gushing.

We are holding up the dynamite to join the ARMY stream BTS' new single. Dynamite dropped on YouTube and other streaming platforms today. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook packed in the pop and disco era in their music video to gives a colourful and peppy dance number. The video saw the Bangtan Boys give a nod to some of the greatest musical legends in the West. From the Beatles Abbey Road and David Bowie posters in Jungkook's room to the pop music video staples, there were numerous elements that caught our attention.

However, the ARMY couldn't get over at Jimin and Jin paying a tribute to the King of Pop Michael Jackson. Fans pointed out that Mochi was in sync with MJ himself in the video. Seokjin recreated the moonwalk and left not only the fans but also Yoongi in the video reacting to it. The Worldwide Handsome also stole everyone's heart as he took on the centre stage during a portion of the video and lighted up the screen with his heart-melting face and contagious smile.

Apart from the tribute to MJ and Jin's performance, fans screamed watching Yoongi and Namjoonie go from flaunting their killer looks to adorable goofy selves. Fans found themselves grinning when Taehyung and Kookie grooved together. As for Hobi, he looked nothing less than a diamond who shined throughout the video!

Check out a few reactions below:

This beauty's got stars in his eyes everytime he sings his verse and that gorgeous smile on, with his cheery attitude, that's Kim Seokjin, y'all #BTSDynamite #KIMSEOKJIN pic.twitter.com/0NqGTZrD9l — 3R_BANGTAN (@3rBangtan) August 21, 2020

#BTSDynamite Me when my crush accidentally appears in my sight: pic.twitter.com/bEPAb4Navg — Janiz (@JanicePluma) August 21, 2020

The fact that BTS focused on this comeback themselves and decided to give Jin the center really hits hard. He deserves it #BTSDynamite pic.twitter.com/xWPq1qakhL — (@moniminboba) August 21, 2020

" i'm diamond you know i glow up " hoseok was not joking, he is diamond omg #BTSDynamite pic.twitter.com/g2wWV9qHVc — deela (@royalhyunjins) August 21, 2020

This Hobi though is literally the definition of chefs kiss#BTS_Dynamite pic.twitter.com/u0sWRX3frd — (@K00KIHYUN) August 21, 2020

J-hope's ability to coordinate and vitalize his moves from his finger tip to his feet perfectly is very impressive. #DynamiteToday #BTSDynamite #제이홉 pic.twitter.com/vnoRIOsWot — (@JHpieceofpeace1) August 21, 2020

I'm literally crying my eyes out, you don't even understand how huge all of this is to me.

Michael's birthday is in a few days and this feels like their birthday gift.#BTSDynamitepic.twitter.com/QeVGqu9Zmr — (@BTSOriented) August 21, 2020

Apart from these moments, Kim Taehyung also caught the ARMY's attention for his mind-blowing style statements and his killer smirk. Check out the ARMY reactions here: Dynamite MV: BTS ARMY hails V's dashing visuals as Perfection; Can't get over his funky attires & deadly smirk

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×