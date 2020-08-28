BTS' Dynamite or BLACKPINK ft Selena Gomez's Ice Cream: Which August single is stuck in your head? VOTE NOW

August 2020 has been kind when it comes to our music playlist as not only did BTS release Dynamite on August 21 but BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez's collab Ice Cream released today, i.e. August 28, as well. Vote and comment below as to which song from the two is stuck in your mind.

Yes, we're still on lockdown mode, bored out of our minds and confined to our homes! However, if you're a fan of music, it's been a pretty good month, courtesy of BTS, BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez. For BTS and BLACKPINK, in particular, both groups made their highly-awaited comeback by releasing vibrant, summer songs that you can groove and party to. For BLACKPINK, they joined hands with Selena Gomez to give us Ice Cream while BTS released their first all-English single Dynamite.

Let's talk about BTS first! The septet, which comprises RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, teased ARMY mercilessly with photos and videos before finally releasing Dynamite on August 25. Dynamite MV managed to break the YouTube record for the most views in the first 24 hours of release, i.e. 101.1 million views to be exact. Moreover, ARMY couldn't get over the boys' retro, funky sides as they took us on a nostalgia-filled ride. The disco vibes with members' playfulness in full force made s a sure-shot firecracker.

ALSO READ: Dynamite: BTS literally bring the fire & set the night alight with their dance moves in a colourful, retro MV

On the other hand, we had BLACKPINK, comprising Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé, Jennie, who served BLINKS on a silver platter the possible collab of the year with Ice Cream. SELPINK was in our area and we couldn't handle it as the ladies shared several gorgeous teases before finally releasing Ice Cream today, i.e. August 28. BLINKS and Selenators went absolutely gaga for their idols as they were their colourful best and showed us that girls just wanna have fun. Moreover, the eccentric Ice Cream MV broke BLACKPINK's previously held YouTube record for the fastest 10 million views for a music video by a Korean girl group, i.e. under three hours.

ALSO READ: Ice Cream MV: BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez give us a summer anthem straight out of our wildest imagination

This begs the question; Which August single between Dynamite and Ice Cream is stuck in your head? Vote below and even let us know your pick in the comments section below.

[Note: If the poll option is not visible below, CLICK HERE]

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×