BTS Dynamite Press Conference Pics: V, Jungkook are all about goofy expressions; Suga pulls off professor look

BTS opted for debonair, swanky attires during BTS Online Global Media Day for Dynamite debuting at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 and making history. ARMY were left swooning over the members who were at their fashionable best. Check out their handsome photos below.

It was indeed a memorable day for BTS as they celebrated with the press; Dynamite topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart and making history. During BTS Online Global Media Day, the boys spoke candidly about how overwhelmed they were by their historic achievement as well as their new goals. While RM and Suga shared they'd love to perform at the Grammys along with a possible Grammy win, Jimin shared BTS' goal is to help people heal during such troubling times.

When it comes to their impeccable style sense, the boys were spectacularly dressed in debonair, swanky attires. RM looked dapper in a grey suit which was paired with a white shirt and black shoes while his glasses were kept safe inside his suit pocket. We're sad to say bye to 'Blue Joon', but we're loving the grey hairstyle comeback by Namjoon. When it comes to Jin, Mr. Worldwide Handsome left us swooning as he donned a cosy brown cardigan which layered a white shirt and was paired with black trousers and black dress shoes. Suga pulled off the professor look by donning a black waistcoat, a white shirt, black trousers, black shoes and spectacles. Ditching his usually eccentric sense of style, J-Hope kept it simple in a dark blue suit with a white shirt and black dress shoes which was accentuated with Hobi's sunshine smile.

Heading over to the Maknae Line, we have Jimin who looked suave in a dark brown suit which was paired with a white shirt and black dress shoes as ChimChim completed the attire with double silver hoop earrings. Interestingly, Suga, Jimin and Jungkook donned matching earrings while RM opted for single silver hoop earrings. V looked handsome as ever as he paired a light grey waistcoat, a white shirt, black trousers, a brown tie with white polka dots, white moccasins and several bracelets. Jungkook looked ethereal in a tan suit paired with a white shirt and black shoes while his hair was permed with a center-parting. We especially couldn't get over Taehyung and Kookie's goofy expressions while posing for the cameras.

Check out photos from BTS Online Global Media Day celebrating Dynamite debuting at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 below:

Handsome would be an understatement for BTS boys!

