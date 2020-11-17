BTS’ Dynamite spends its 12th week in the Top 20 on Billboard’s Hot 100 charts; Group extends their own record

BTS’ song Dynamite recently broke their own record for the longest-running song on the Hot 100 by an all-South Korean group, which they broke last week, with their song Dynamite.

BTS continues to make history on Billboard’s charts with their popular song Dynamite! Dynamite is No. 17 on Billboard’s Hot 100 for the week of November 21, spending its 12th week in the Top 20. BTS has now extended their record for the longest-running song on the Hot 100 by an all-South Korean group, which they broke last week. The Hot 100 ranks the most popular songs in the United States across all genres, and Dynamite has even landed three non-consecutive weeks in No. 1 during its stay on the chart.

Meanwhile, the track rises to No. 7 on the Pop Songs radio airplay chart, which measures total weekly plays on approximately 160 mainstream top 40 radio stations. This is a new peak for all-South Korean acts! BTS hit No. 9 two weeks ago and broke the No. 10 record for all-South Korean acts set by PSY’s Gangnam Style, and Dynamite maintained that ranking last week. Dynamite is No. 15 on the Digital Song Sales chart, No. 5 on the Global 200 chart, and No. 4 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart.

BTS rises to No. 3 on the Artist 100 and remains at No. 1 on the Social 50, extending their record of most weeks at the top to 205 non-consecutive weeks. With Dynamite still having great success on the charts, BTS will be releasing their new album BE (Deluxe Edition) on November 20, featuring the title track Life Goes On.

ALSO READ: BTS, TXT, ENHYPEN, GFRIEND, Lee Hyun, Nana and NU’EST groove to Dynamite; Watch

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×