BTS Dynamite Teaser Photos: J Hope's tee, V aka Taehyung's earrings, Jungkook's denim sold out in MINUTES

BTS released the Dynamite teaser photos a few hours ago. It comes as no surprise that the elements sported by the members are sold out.

Does this news even come with any surprise? BTS released the teaser photos of their upcoming English song Dynamite. The South Korean band announced the song recently and revealed the complete schedule leading up to the song's release. While we were introduced to the Instagram filter recently, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin and Jungkook posed for the camera and dropped the standalone posters of the same. While the posters gave fans a look at the Bangtan Boys' new looks - don't even get us started about Namjoon's tresses - the ARMY went gaga over the ensembles the members sported.

The members sported casual ensembles for the photoshoot. For example, J-Hope slipped into an Obey Big Shot T-Shirt. The black chic tee ended up selling like hot cakes following the teaser release. According to Koreaboo, the $40 T-shirt was the first apparel from the BTS Dynamite teaser photos to have sold out. Apparently, the tees were sold out in minutes.

Another item clothing item that sold out soon was Jungkook's denim hoodie. The jaw-dropping price tag of $2,120 did not hold back ARMY members from grabbing a piece for themselves. The Louis Vuitton denim was sold out in a few countries after the photos dropped. Until a few hours ago, the denim was sold out the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Russia, UAE, Ireland, Belgium, Denmark, Luxembourg, Monaco, Netherlands, Austria, Finland and Sweden.

Another LV product that ARMY added to their cart was Suga's shirt Leaf Denim Baseball Shirt. The tee was sold out in the US and Canada, among many other countries. If you thought it was only the clothing that caught fans' eyes, V's accessories were also among the elements from the shoot that were sold out.

Kim Taehyung sported a beaded necklace and stone earrings. Like the apparels, the accessories were also off the rack (or the internet market) within a few minutes. If you could get your hands on one of these outfits, which would you add to your wardrobe? Let us know in the comments below.

